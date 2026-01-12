VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 01/08/2026 TO 01/09/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM 01/08/2026 TO 01/09/2026
Meudon (France), on January 12, 2026
Share buyback program (ISIN Code: FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI: 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).
|
Day of the transaction
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
|Market Code
|01/08/2026
|77 000
|16,3881
|XPAR
|01/08/2026
|38 000
|16,4233
|CEUX
|01/08/2026
|5 000
|16,4204
|TQEX
|01/08/2026
|5 000
|16,4271
|AQEU
|01/09/2026
|38 994
|16,8053
|CEUX
|01/09/2026
|5 000
|16,8164
|AQEU
|01/09/2026
|5 000
|16,8100
|TQEX
|01/09/2026
|71 006
|16,7784
|XPAR
|245 000
|16,5919
About Vallourec
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.
