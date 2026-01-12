VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 01/08/2026 TO 01/09/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 01/08/2026 TO 01/09/2026

Meudon (France), on January 12, 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code: FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI: 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).

 

Day of the transaction

 		Total daily volume (number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)Market Code
01/08/202677 00016,3881XPAR
01/08/202638 00016,4233CEUX
01/08/20265 00016,4204TQEX
01/08/20265 00016,4271AQEU
01/09/202638 99416,8053CEUX
01/09/20265 00016,8164AQEU
01/09/20265 00016,8100TQEX
01/09/202671 00616,7784XPAR
 245 00016,5919 

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
connor.lynagh@vallourec.com		Press relations: Taddeo
Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29
romain.griere@taddeo.fr
Individual shareholders:
Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10 actionnaires@vallourec.com

 		Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

 

