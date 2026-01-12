DF Barnes workers vote overwhelmingly to join United Steelworkers union

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers at DF Barnes have voted overwhelmingly to unionize with the United Steelworkers (USW), achieving a major organizing victory rooted in determination and collective action.

The newly unionized workers are employed at DF Barnes’ operations in St. John’s, where they perform a range of skilled and semi-skilled jobs supporting construction, fabrication, maintenance and industrial services work.

With 92% voting in favour, workers made it clear they are standing together to secure a real voice on the job and build a stronger future for themselves and their co-workers.

The results follow months of organizing, conversations and trust-building among workers who recognized that forming a union was key to achieving the improvements in working conditions that they’re seeking.

“This victory belongs to the workers,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director (Ontario and Atlantic Canada). “By organizing and voting overwhelmingly to join the USW, the workers at DF Barnes showed what’s possible when they stand shoulder to shoulder. This is about power on the job, respect at work and taking control of their future.”

The win reflects patience, perseverance and strong worker-to-worker organizing, said Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator.

“This campaign was built by workers talking to workers and trusting each other,” Jalbert said. “They were focused, united and never lost sight of why they were organizing. They showed that when workers believe in themselves and stick together, they can win real change.”

With the union certification vote complete, the DF Barnes workers will turn their attention to preparing for first-contract negotiations. The USW will work closely its new members to identify priorities, build bargaining strength and ensure members are actively involved as they head to the bargaining table.

Today’s results mark an important milestone – and the start of a new era for DF Barnes workers as they move forward stronger together.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing and Membership Development Co-ordinator, 613-362-4414, djlabert@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca