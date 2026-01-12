Total Bankruptcy Filings Increase 11% in Calendar Year 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total bankruptcy filings in Calendar Year (CY) 2025 were 565,759, an eleven percent increase from the 508,953 registered during CY 2024, according to data provided by Epiq AACER, the leading provider of US bankruptcy filing data. While representing a substantial year-over-year increase, total bankruptcy filings remain lower than the pre-pandemic total of 757,816 recorded in CY 2019.

Overall consumer filing totals for CY 2025 were 533,949, representing a twelve percent increase from the 478,752 consumer filings in 2024. Consumer Chapter 7 filings increased by fifteen percent to 332,706 in CY 2025 from 2024’s total of 288,908. The 200,055 consumer Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings in CY 2025 represented a six percent increase over 2024.

“Year over year, we observed double‑digit growth in bankruptcy filings, and December’s results highlight a sharp acceleration as volumes continue to normalize toward pre‑pandemic levels and a return to more typical economic pressures,” said Michael Hunter, Vice President of Epiq AACER. “December’s twenty-one percent rise in consumer filings, driven by a twenty-four percent increase in Chapter 7 and seventeen percent in Chapter 13, signals the momentum we expect to continue into 2026 as consumers and businesses in distress seek bankruptcy for protection.”



Commercial bankruptcy filings increased five percent to 31,810 in CY 2025 from the 30,201 registered in 2024. Commercial Chapter 11 filings increased one percent in 2025 to 7940 from 7893 filings in 2024. Small business subchapter V elections within Chapter 11 rose eleven percent in 2025 to 2446 from the 2202 recorded in 2024.

“The increase in bankruptcies reflects the convergence of economic stressors that continue to weigh on consumers and businesses,” said Amy Quackenboss, ABI Executive Director. “Elevated borrowing costs, persistent inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty have more families and businesses seeking a financial fresh start through bankruptcy.”

Total bankruptcy filings were 45,935 in December 2025, a twenty percent increase from the December 2024 total of 38,163. The consumer bankruptcy filing total of 43,387 climbed twenty-one percent over the 35,789 consumer filings in December 2024. Consumer Chapter 7 filings were 27,150 in December 2025, up twenty-four percent from the 21,911 Chapter 7 filings in December 2024, while consumer Chapter 13s increased seventeen percent to 16,147 in December from 13,809 in 2024.

Overall commercial filings also increased seven percent in December 2025, as the 2548 filings were up from the 2374 commercial filings registered in December 2024. The 592 commercial Chapter 11 filings in December represent a six percent increase from the 556 Chapter 11 filings in December 2024. Subchapter V elections within Chapter 11 increased by thirty-six percent in December 2025 to 238 from the 176 filings recorded in December 2024.

ABI has partnered with Epiq AACER to provide the most current bankruptcy filing data for analysts, researchers, and members of the news media. Epiq AACER is the leading provider of data, technology, and services for companies operating in the business of bankruptcy. Its Bankruptcy Analytics subscription service provides on-demand access to the industry’s most dynamic bankruptcy data, updated daily. Learn more at https://bankruptcy.epiqglobal.com/analytics.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, settlement, and business administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 3,800 people worldwide create meaningful change at www.epiqglobal.com.



About ABI

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 10,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abi.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.

