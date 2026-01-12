Seven in Ten BEV Buyers Demand Style Over Specs

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the electric vehicle (EV) industry has long focused on improving specifications, such as range and charging performance, to advance the adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), new research suggests that the most powerful driver of purchase intent is much more straightforward: design. According to a recent study from award-winning data analytics and advisory firm Escalent, both interior and exterior vehicle design are the top reasons for considering BEVs available on the market today—surpassing specifications such as price, brand, range and charging performance. A majority (71%) of new-vehicle buyers say that both interior and exterior design are equally important in choosing their next vehicle.

These findings are highlighted in the 2025 Product DeepDive study from EVForward®, the largest, most comprehensive study on EV buyers and electrified powertrain adoption. The study explores how emotions and vehicle design influence consumer behavior, the importance of design in driving purchase consideration, and what is needed from the next generation of BEV products to win BEV buyers. Using Escalent’s proprietary, data-driven Evoke™ approach, this novel study taps into consumers’ subconscious reactions to understand what shoppers feel when they see a vehicle.

Study participants named interior (49%) and exterior design (45%) as their top motivators for selecting a BEV as their next vehicle, ahead of brand (39%), range (39%), battery warranty (32%) and charging performance (30%). However, exterior and interior design also trail price as leading rejection drivers, reinforcing that vehicle styling can both attract and deter depending on execution.

When asked to describe the ideal exterior design for their next vehicle, buyers expressed an overwhelming desire for style. Half of all shoppers chose “stylish” as their top description, ranking it 20 percentage points higher than “functional” and 23 points higher than “practical” and “distinctive.” Despite this demand, findings suggest there is a “style” deficit in current BEV models available, with “stylish” beating out “functional” by only three percentage points.

“Often lost in the noise of consumer concerns, design has frequently taken a back seat in the development and production of BEVs,” said K.C. Boyce, vice president of Automotive & Mobility at Escalent. “Automakers must acknowledge BEVs that fail to excite visually cannot be saved by outstanding specifications. New-vehicle buyers are actively searching for stylish options, but they aren’t always seeing them in the market. To win over the next wave of BEV owners, automakers need to invest in designs that are as attractive as they are innovative.”

The importance of an appealing exterior is further emphasized by shoppers’ assessment of interiors. Models that scored higher on exterior appeal almost always earned higher interior appeal as well. This strong correlation suggests that buyers’ feelings about the exterior of a vehicle can impact their expectations for the interior.

However, there is a significant divide in what buyers find appealing about an interior design. While technology, level of luxury and uniqueness all show meaningful lifts among EV Intenders (new-vehicle shoppers who are 15 times more likely to adopt a BEV as their next vehicle, according to Escalent’s algorithms), EV Resistant shoppers show opposite patterns—reinforcing their desire for more traditional designs. Additionally, EV Owners ranked dashboard and cockpit design, as well as screen size and placement, as substantial pain points.

“These findings are a testament to the value of a first impression. If a buyer falls in love with the exterior of a vehicle, they are far more likely to embrace the interior—and that can be the key to driving purchase consideration,” said Ben Lundin, an insights director in Escalent’s Automotive & Mobility practice. “That said, it’s important to understand how new-vehicle buyers’ preferences are shifting. While early adopters were willing to tolerate trade-offs for the sake of innovation, the emerging mainstream consumer is not and will require a cohesive, stylish package without compromising on everyday functionality.”

About the EVForward® 2025 Product DeepDive

This EVForward DeepDive was conducted among a national sample of 1,515 respondents—with 148 EV Owner, 380 EV Intender, 471 EV Open and 516 EV Resistant respondents as identified by Escalent’s algorithm—from September 8 to September 24, 2025. These respondents are a subset of the EVForward database, a global sample of more than 50,000 new-vehicle buyers age 18 to 80, weighted by age, gender, race and location to match the demographics of the new-vehicle buyer population and by vehicle segment to match current vehicle sales. The sample for this research comes from an opt-in online panel. As such, any reported margins of error or significance tests are estimated and rely on the same statistical assumptions as data collected from a random probability sample. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,600 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in April 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

