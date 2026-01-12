First American Properties CEO Michael S. Eisenga provides insight on Latest JOLTS and BLS Labor Market Data

COLUMBUS, Wis., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael S. Eisenga, Chief Executive Officer of First American Properties, today issued the following statement in response to the most recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) employment reports, highlighting persistent structural challenges in the U.S. labor market.

According to the latest data, the number of long-term unemployed—defined as individuals out of work for 27 weeks or more—stands at 1.9 million, an increase of nearly 400,000 compared with one year ago. Long-term unemployment now represents 26% of all unemployed workers as of December, underscoring the growing difficulty many Americans face in reentering the workforce after extended joblessness.

In addition, 5.3 million people are currently working part time but would prefer full-time employment, nearly 1 million more than a year ago. This rise in underemployment reflects ongoing mismatches between available jobs and the hours or compensation workers need to achieve economic stability.

Equally concerning is the continued growth of individuals on the margins of the labor force. The BLS reports 6.2 million people who are not counted in the labor force but want a job. These individuals have largely stopped actively searching for work in the past four weeks, often after repeated unsuccessful attempts. This group has increased by 684,000 over the past year, signaling a troubling level of worker discouragement.

“While headline employment numbers may suggest resilience, these underlying figures tell a more sobering story,” said Michael S. Eisenga, CEO of First American Properties. “Rising long-term unemployment, increased involuntary part-time work, and a growing population of discouraged workers point to structural challenges that cannot be ignored. A healthy economy is not defined solely by job openings, but by the quality, accessibility, and sustainability of employment opportunities.”

Eisenga noted that these labor market dynamics have direct implications for housing stability, commercial real estate demand, and broader economic growth.

“When millions of Americans are unable to secure full-time work or have exited the active labor force altogether, it affects household formation, consumer spending, and long-term confidence,” Eisenga added. “Addressing these issues will require coordinated efforts from policymakers, employers, and industry leaders to foster job growth that is inclusive, durable, and aligned with workforce needs.”

First American Properties will continue to monitor labor market trends closely and assess their impact on real estate markets and local communities nationwide.

