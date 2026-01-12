Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 12 January 2026
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 5 January 2026 to 9 January 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2026-01-05
|BUY
|257
|8.353696
|2 146.90
|XAMS
|2026-01-05
|SELL
|200
|8.475000
|1 695.00
|XAMS
|2026-01-06
|BUY
|174
|8.243103
|1 434.30
|XAMS
|2026-01-07
|BUY
|514
|8.209922
|4 219.90
|XAMS
|2026-01-07
|SELL
|816
|8.244240
|6 727.30
|XAMS
|2026-01-08
|BUY
|150
|8.150000
|1 222.50
|XAMS
|2026-01-08
|SELL
|338
|8.259615
|2 791.75
|XAMS
|2026-01-09
|BUY
|195
|8.179487
|1 595.00
|XAMS
|2026-01-09
|SELL
|203
|8.235714
|1 671.85
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
