Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 12 January 2026

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 5 January 2026 to 9 January 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2026-01-05BUY2578.3536962 146.90XAMS
2026-01-05SELL2008.4750001 695.00XAMS
2026-01-06BUY1748.2431031 434.30XAMS
2026-01-07BUY5148.2099224 219.90XAMS
2026-01-07SELL8168.2442406 727.30XAMS
2026-01-08BUY1508.1500001 222.50XAMS
2026-01-08SELL3388.2596152 791.75XAMS
2026-01-09BUY1958.1794871 595.00XAMS
2026-01-09SELL2038.2357141 671.85XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

FY 2025 results: 5 March 2026

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

