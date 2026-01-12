Disc Medicine Appoints Lisa Amaya Price, MBA as Chief Human Resources Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced the appointment of Lisa Amaya Price, MBA as the company’s Chief Human Resources (HR) Officer. Ms. Amaya Price brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources and organizational leadership, including at multiple commercial-stage companies.

“As we move towards commercialization, we have meaningfully increased hiring to support these efforts and Lisa will play a central role in building a strong, scalable organization by attracting, developing, and retaining exceptional talent across the business,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our capabilities and prepare the company for long-term success.”

“I am excited to join Disc at this pivotal time for the company. The opportunity to help build and scale a team while preparing to deliver a much-needed therapy to patients with significant unmet needs is incredibly motivating,” said Ms. Amaya Price. “I look forward to partnering across the organization to support our people and culture as we enter this next phase of growth.”

Ms. Amaya Price joins Disc Medicine from Deciphera where she served as SVP and Chief HR Officer, helping lead the company’s integration into ONO Pharmaceuticals. Prior to this, she was the Chief People Officer at LGC Group, a private-equity global life science tools company with over 4,000 employees worldwide. Ms. Amaya Price was also a senior HR leader at Scholar Rock as well as Takeda Pharmaceuticals where she led organizational design and talent selection related to the acquisition of Shire Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Takeda, she spent 8 years at Biogen, serving in various positions of increasing responsibility, including most recently Senior Director, Human Resources of R&D. Earlier in her career, she held human resource leadership positions at Interpublic Group, Inc., Metro International S.A., and American Financial Systems, Inc. Ms. Amaya Price received a BA from Bard College, an MA from Simmons College, and an MBA from F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College.

In connection with Ms. Amaya Price’s appointment, on January 12, 2026, Disc granted to Ms. Amaya Price an inducement equity award comprised of (i) an option to purchase 37,500 shares (the “Option Award”) of Disc’s common stock (“Common Stock”), at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Common Stock on the date of grant, (ii) a restricted stock unit award for 25,000 shares of Common Stock (the “RSU Award”), and (iii) a restricted stock unit award for 4,000 shares of Common Stock (the “Supplemental RSU Award” and, together with the Option Award and the RSU Award, the “Inducement Award”). The Option Award shall vest 25% on January 12, 2027, with the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting date. The RSU Award shall vest in equal installments of 25% each on the first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of February 15, 2026, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting date. The Supplemental RSU Award shall vest in eight quarterly installments of 12.5% each commencing on February 15, 2026, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting date. The Inducement Award was approved by the Compensation Committee of Disc’s Board of Directors and was made as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with Disc in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). While the inducement award was granted outside of Disc’s Amended and Restated 2021 Stock Option and Incentive Plan, the award is subject to terms and conditions substantially consistent with those set forth under such plan.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Disc’s commercialization plans and Disc’s expectations for the chief human resources officer position. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Disc’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi

Deerfield Group

peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact

Christina Tartaglia

Precision AQ

Christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com