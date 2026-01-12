Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2025 totaled $179.9 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $87.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $92.1 billion. During the fourth quarter of each year, certain Artisan Funds make their annual income and capital gains distributions. December month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $640 million of Artisan Funds distributions that were not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of December 31, 2025 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $16,537 Global Discovery 1,107 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,280 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,782 Franchise 553 Global Equity Team Global Equity 432 Non-U.S. Growth 15,475 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 5,750 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,113 Value Income 17 International Value Group International Value 53,064 International Explorer 912 Global Special Situations 34 Global Value Team Global Value 36,280 Select Equity 984 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,537 Credit Team High Income 13,191 Credit Opportunities 367 Floating Rate 93 Custom Credit Solutions 1,400 Developing World Team Developing World 4,283 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,220 Antero Peak Hedge 226 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,913 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 1,185 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,332 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,861 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $179,928

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets, U.S. Mid-Cap Growth and Value Equity Strategies includes $123.3 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

