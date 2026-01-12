Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2025 totaled $179.9 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $87.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $92.1 billion. During the fourth quarter of each year, certain Artisan Funds make their annual income and capital gains distributions. December month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $640 million of Artisan Funds distributions that were not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of December 31, 2025 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$16,537 
Global Discovery 1,107 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,280 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,782 
Franchise 553 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 432 
Non-U.S. Growth 15,475 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 5,750 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,113 
Value Income 17 
International Value Group  
International Value 53,064 
International Explorer 912 
Global Special Situations 34 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 36,280 
Select Equity 984 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,537 
Credit Team  
High Income 13,191 
Credit Opportunities 367 
Floating Rate 93 
Custom Credit Solutions 1,400 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 4,283 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,220 
Antero Peak Hedge 226 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,913 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 1,185 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,332 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,861 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$179,928 
    

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets, U.S. Mid-Cap Growth and Value Equity Strategies includes $123.3 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
