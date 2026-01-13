TomTom launches Area Analytics for more precise traffic insights at scale

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in mapping and location technology, today announced the launch of Area Analytics, an advanced traffic analytics tool that enables cities, governments and organizations to define any custom area and analyze traffic over specific days, months, or years, with detailed hourly aggregations for deeper insight into mobility patterns.

Area Analytics allows users to access all data available in TomTom’s annual Traffic Index, putting powerful, customizable analytics directly at their fingertips. While the Traffic Index provides broad, standardized insights across more than 500 global cities, Area Analytics delivers deeper, more flexible, and localized intelligence. From neighborhoods to entire countries, users can quickly generate detailed insights into congestion levels, travel speeds, and free-flow conditions to better understand how mobility evolves over time.

Area Analytics is designed for a wide range of users, from public authorities and city planners to consultants, analysts, and private enterprises. Government agencies can evaluate infrastructure investments and policy impacts, while traffic engineers benefit from granular, comparative datasets to support precise recommendations. Analysts gain access to real-world mobility intelligence to inform risk assessments and economic modeling, and media organizations can explore how major events, policy decisions, and urban developments affect everyday trips.

Powered by TomTom’s market-leading traffic data, Area Analytics draws on hundreds of data sources and combines years of historical and live traffic information to create a uniquely rich mobility dataset. Users can compare congestion trends across different timeframes or locations, quantify the impact of roadworks or policy measures, and evaluate progress toward mobility and sustainability goals — enabling smarter, data-driven decision-making.

The platform covers 77 countries and growing, offering global reach with local accuracy. Users can access data dating back to 2018, available in multiple downloadable formats for seamless integration with their own systems and workflows. Area Analytics can analyze areas as small as a city block or as large as an entire country, offering unmatched flexibility for local and regional planning.

“Cities and organizations today need precise, on-demand insights to respond to change in real time,” said Ralf-Peter Schäfer, Vice President for Traffic and Travel Information, TomTom. “With Area Analytics, we’re giving them the ability to define exactly where and when they want to analyze movement, empowering faster, more informed decisions at a fraction of the traditional cost.”

With a simple web interface and fast processing, users can generate reports in seconds. The intuitive interface presents insights through clear visualizations, including color-coded maps and heat maps, making complex patterns immediately understandable.

Area Analytics is now available on the TomTom MOVE portal, the company’s online platform for traffic analytics and insights.

