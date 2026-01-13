Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – fourth tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 29 October 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 30 October 2025 to no later than 2 February 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 29 October 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/658157

From 5 January to 9 January 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,489,502 own shares at an average price of NOK 236.9155 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 5 January OSE 293,501 240.9691 70,724,671.82 CEUX TQEX 6 January OSE 290,500 241.4410 70,138,610.50 CEUX TQEX 7 January OSE 304,000 231.6637 70,425,764.80 CEUX TQEX 8 January OSE 304,501 232.3436 70,748,858.54 CEUX TQEX 9 January OSE 297,000 238.5459 70,848,132.30 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,489,502 236.9155 352,886,037.96 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 12,474,239 237.0432 2,956,932,978.54 CEUX TQEX Total 12,474,239 237.0432 2,956,932,978.54 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 13,963,741 237.0295 3,309,819,016.50 CEUX TQEX Total 13,963,741 237.0295 3,309,819,016.50





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 58,321,934 own shares, corresponding to 2.28% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 47,286,051 own shares, corresponding to 1.85% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

