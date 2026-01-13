Childhelp Expands Courage First Athlete Helpline to 24/7 Support Amid Rising Demand

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Childhelp, a national nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, announced that beginning January 16, 2026, the Courage First Athlete Helpline will be available 24/7, responding to a growing demand for specialized, trauma-informed support for athletes and those who support them.

The Courage First Athlete Helpline provides confidential support — in more than 240 languages — to athletes of all levels, as well as parents, coaches, and anyone in the sports community who is concerned about abuse in athletics.

The expanded availability is made possible through the integration of the Courage First Athlete Helpline with the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline, a trusted resource that has provided crisis intervention, information, and referrals nationwide for more than four decades.

“As awareness grows around abuse in sports, so does the need for immediate, knowledgeable support,” says Virginia Bagby, director of the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline. “By expanding the Courage First Athlete Helpline to 24/7 service, we are meeting people where they are, usually in moments of crisis, with compassionate and confidential care.”

Calls, texts, and chats to the Courage First Athlete Helpline are answered by degreed, professionally trained counselors with specialized expertise in child abuse and trauma response. This elevated level of clinical support ensures callers receive accurate information, emotional support, and appropriate referrals tailored to the unique dynamics of athletic environments.

“Athletes face distinct power structures and pressures that can make speaking up incredibly difficult. Fear of retaliation, loss of opportunity, or not being believed can silence survivors for years,” Bagby added. “Having access to a trained counselor who understands both trauma and the realities of sports can be a critical first step toward safety and healing.”

The Courage First Athlete Helpline is now available 24/7 by calling, texting, or chatting 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453).

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 13 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp , Instagram.com/childhelp .