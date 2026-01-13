Financial Gravity Featured as Case Study in New Business Book

Austin, USA / TX, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Good to Growing features Financial Gravity as a case study in business growth and operational development



Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: FGCO) ("Financial Gravity" or the "Company") today announced that it is featured as a case study in a newly published book titled Good to Growing.



The book, authored by Company CEO Scott Winters, examines Financial Gravity's operational evolution, including lessons learned and systems implemented as the firm developed into a multi-disciplinary financial services platform. Drawing on his experience leading the Company over multiple growth phases, Winters discusses the challenges and decisions involved in scaling a financial services business.

"Financial Gravity gave me the opportunity to test these ideas in real time, under real pressure, with real consequences," said Winters.

Good to Growing is intended for founders, CEOs, and leadership teams interested in frameworks for business scaling and is available through amazon.com.



Important Notices

Good to Growing reflects the author's personal observations and historical information regarding Financial Gravity's business development. The content of the book is based on past events and historical data and should not be construed as an indication, projection, or guarantee of future company performance or results. The book does not contain material non-public information regarding the Company. The Company is not directly involved in the publication of this book, and has no financial interest in and does not receive any proceeds from book sales. The Company's Board of Directors has been informed of and has approved the publication of this book.



About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) is a publicly traded investment manager headquartered in Lakeway, Texas. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides wealth management, family office services, tax planning, risk mitigation, retirement planning, estate planning, and business consulting services.

For more information, users can visit www.financialgravity.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

