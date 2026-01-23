Financial Gravity Reports Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Lakeway, TX, USA,, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended December 31, 2025.

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights:

Total revenue increased 20% to $2.5 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year period

Net income of $314,003, a substantial improvement compared to $46,216 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025

Investment management fees rose 24% to $2.1 million, driven by higher average assets under management

Assets under management exceeded $650 million as of December 31, 2025

Insurance and service income increased 7% to $485,152

Professional services expenses decreased 83% to $23,000, reflecting improved operational efficiency

"Our first quarter results demonstrate the strength and scalability of our business model," said Scott Winters, Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered meaningful revenue growth while significantly improving profitability through disciplined expense management. Financial Gravity's platform continues to attract advisors seeking comprehensive multi-family office capabilities, and our diversified revenue streams position us well for sustained performance."

The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed and is available on OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about future events and the Company's operations, and can be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors beyond the Company's control—including changes in market conditions, client preferences, regulatory developments, and unanticipated expenses—may affect outcomes. These statements are made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Our vision at Financial Gravity is to be the industry leader in democratizing family office benefits for mass affluent American families. Our Turnkey Multi-Family Office Charter enhances services investment advisors are able to deliver by using a multi-disciplinary approach, bringing together the key facets of a client's financial life and empowering them with personalized solutions. The result, we feel, is an unrivaled client experience at this level of the market. We bring the advantages of the family office model and make key elements that have been only available to the super-wealthy. We strives for coordinated advice, without conflict, that can include taxes advice, investments management, and risk mitigation. Th coordination of advice from these areas provides efficiency and tax advantages that can generate meaningfully higher returns for clients, while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk.

For more information about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., please visit https://financialgravity.com.



