Compax Venture Partners with Allot for its New Mobile Cybersecurity Services

New brand community to be the first MVNO to include Allot NetworkSecure services through the innovative business model offered by Compax Venture.

HOD HASHARON, Israel, January 13, 2026 - Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative security-as-a-service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today announced that. Compax Venture, part of Compax group, a global technology provider offering an innovative “Telco as a Service” platform, will implement the first MVNOs to offer cyber protection services based on Allot NetworkSecure and OffNetSecure.

Compax with its comprehensive BSS/OSS software suite and Compax Venture, provides fully managed MVNO services to brands and communities around the world, covering every aspect required for a fully enabled go-to-market. With the Allot network security solution, these brands and communities will be able to provide their subscribers with comprehensive, advanced cybersecurity and content filtering protection, making their mobile services more valuable to their community members.

“The addition of advanced, managed cybersecurity services, powered by our partnership with Allot, is a pivotal moment for Compax Venture and our brand partners,” said Frank von Seth, CEO of Compax Venture. “It’s no longer enough to just connect a community; we must protect it. This capability immediately increases the value proposition for every brand community we serve, ensuring their members benefit from a secure, trustworthy, and seamless digital experience.”

"We are thrilled to be the chosen cybersecurity partner for Compax Venture’s innovative brand community strategy,” said Amir Oren, VP Sales, EMEA for Allot. “Integrating Allot’s network-based security not only provides a crucial service differentiator but also establishes a sustainable recurring revenue stream, driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. We look forward to a deep and successful collaboration with the Compax Venture team globally."

NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, a part of the Allot Secure cybersecurity platform, Compax Venture can offer its brand customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware. Also providing content filtering, NetworkSecure is a key factor in protecting children and their families from harmful content.

OffNetSecure is an extension of the Allot Secure cybersecurity platform for telecom operators. It provides seamless cyber threat protection for subscribers when they are not connected to the provider’s network, for example, when connected as a guest to a Wi-Fi network. This type of connectivity also gives the service provider an additional branded channel for staying in touch with the subscriber which, until now, has been a ‘blind spot’ for the provider.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

