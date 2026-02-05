Allot to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on February 25, 2026

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communications service providers and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET (2:00 PM UK, 4:00 PM Israel).

The unaudited financial results of the quarter and the full year will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-668-9141, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0644

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at https://investors.allot.com/. The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a leading provider of innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence offerings for service providers and enterprises worldwide. Allot enhances value to its customers’ customers through its solutions, which are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

For more information, visit www.allot.com