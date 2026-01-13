Capstreet-backed Informativ Names Dominic Brignola as Chief Financial Officer

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informativ, a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, credit, and payments technology for the automotive and consumer finance industries, today announced that Dominic (Nick) Brignola has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Informativ is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Most recently, Mr. Brignola was Chief Financial Officer at Hallmark Health Care Solutions, a nationwide provider of technology for health systems and provider groups. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer at Surgical Notes; Senior Vice President, Finance, Operations at R1 RCM; Vice President, Finance at Solera Holdings; and Vice President, Finance and Treasury, at Caris Life Sciences. Mr. Brignola holds a B.S. in Business Logistics from Penn State University and an MBA from Louisiana State University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Nick to the Informativ leadership team,” said Informativ CEO David Carner. “His experience managing financial operations for data-driven companies aligns with our focus on innovation and service, and we believe his disciplined approach and financial perspective will be key assets as we continue to scale our operations. I look forward to working closely with him as we build on our current platform and serve the needs of our clients at the crossroads of automotive and consumer finance."

“Throughout my career, I have been drawn to organizations that solve complex problems through data and technology, and I look forward to supporting the Informativ team as they seek to elevate their fraud prevention, compliance, credit solutions, and payments technology,” said Mr. Brignola.

“Nick’s contributions to Surgical Notes, a former portfolio company, were impressive, and I believe he will be a tremendous asset to the Informativ team,” added Rick Pleczko, CEO, Operating Executive Group at Capstreet and Executive Chair at Informativ. “I look forward to working with him at Informativ.”

About Informativ

Informativ is a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, credit, and payments technology delivering a seamless, integrated platform for automotive and consumer finance industries across the U.S. Informativ's software optimizes the consumer finance qualification process, ensures compliance, and enhances profitability through automation and risk mitigation. Informativ is proud to be recognized on the 2025 and 2024 Inc. 5000* list of America's fastest-growing private companies and as a 2025 and 2024 Great Place To Work** certified employer. For more information, visit www.informativ.com

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market business service companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

* Companies on both the 2024 and 2025 Inc. 5000 list were ranked according to percentage revenue growth over the preceding three-year period. Companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. Informativ paid a fee to apply to be considered for the award and is not affiliated with Inc.

** Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. This award is the opinion of the party conferring the award and not of Informativ or Capstreet. Informativ paid a fee to apply to be considered for the award.