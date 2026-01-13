New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Presale Activity as Phase 7 Momentum Builds

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first months of 2026 have produced a renewed interest in early-stage cryptocurrencies tied to real protocol deployment. Among the new entrants gaining attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) . The project reports rising activity as its next phase approaches, and traders are watching how the token behaves ahead of its protocol launch window.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance positions itself as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. The system is designed to support collateral-based credit markets on-chain. It uses automated interest logic, collateral rules, and liquidation mechanics to manage risk rather than centralized intermediaries. This design places Mutuum Finance within the growing category of top crypto projects that focus on DeFi infrastructure rather than speculative meme activity.

The growth around the project has not been driven solely by announcements. Participation has increased as the presale moved forward. The project has now raised over $19.7 million.

Funding at this scale places Mutuum Finance among the stronger new crypto projects preparing for launch in 2026. In addition to capital, the holder base has expanded. More than 18,800 wallets currently hold MUTM, indicating a distributed early network rather than concentrated allocation.

Rapid Pricing Progression

The token is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7 of the presale structure. Each phase carries a fixed allocation and a higher token price. The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01, which means the token has risen roughly 300% from the initial tier. The structured pricing model rewards early participants while signaling demand as phases fill.

To sustain ongoing participation, Mutuum Finance launched a 24-hour leaderboard. The top daily buyer receives $500 worth of MUTM, which keeps presale activity from slowing between larger allocation events. This mechanic has helped attract both retail buyers and larger participants who monitor phase turnover.





The percentage allocation structure has also been made public. Mutuum Finance assigned 5% of total supply to each presale phase. As Phase 7 advances, that allocation is nearing its limit, drawing attention from traders who track phase progression in early-stage DeFi tokens.

Payment access has also played a role in distribution. Mutuum Finance supports card payments, allowing users to acquire MUTM without needing to move stablecoins from exchanges or browser wallets.

The team reports that this payment route has attracted newer DeFi participants who are not yet comfortable with swapping assets on-chain. Making MUTM accessible in this way broadens the investor pool and increases the probability of higher holder counts before launch.

V1 Protocol Development

The most anticipated part of the Mutuum Finance roadmap is the V1 protocol launch. According to the project’s official X communication , V1 will debut on Ethereum’s Sepolia testnet before transitioning to mainnet for public access. V1 will activate on-chain lending and borrowing, collateral posting, liquidation rules, and interest rate mechanics. These are the core functions that will determine whether the protocol gains real usage after launch.

Phase momentum is building as this launch window approaches. With Phase 7 nearing sell-out, traders are paying attention to how much supply will remain before listing and how pricing will change.

The confirmed launch price of $0.06 places a clear marker for comparison. Participants from early phases are positioned at substantial discounts, and late presale buyers still receive access below the listing price.

The move into Phase 2 of the roadmap reinforces this dynamic. Phase 2 focuses on infrastructure completion, testnet rollout, and public release. Projects that reach Phase 2 with audited code and expanding participation often see higher visibility in the broader DeFi segment.

Mutuum Finance completed an independent smart contract audit with Halborn Security , a firm known for reviewing major DeFi protocols. This audit adds credibility as the protocol enters final development stages.

Many traders compare this setup to other top DeFi crypto releases, where supply tightening, protocol readiness, and structured token mechanics created favorable early conditions. While no outcome is guaranteed, the combination of funding, distribution, infrastructure, and launch proximity makes Mutuum Finance one of the new crypto names being tracked this quarter.

As markets rotate into Q2 2026, Phase 7 momentum and V1 preparation have positioned Mutuum Finance at the center of discussion for tokens under $1 preparing for functional deployment rather than narrative-driven hype.