Directorate Change

London, 13 January 2026 Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Henwood as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from 13 January 2026.

As previously announced, Livia Mahler, Independent Non-Executive Director, will retire from the Board, after nine years of service, at the 2026 AGM in May. The Company does not expect to propose any other Board changes to the AGM this year.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, Chair of the Board, said, "We thank Livia for her exceptional contribution to Endeavour during her long tenure on the Board and particularly in her role as the Chair of the Remuneration Committee; she will be truly missed. Whilst wishing Livia the best in her future, we are delighted that Alison has accepted our invitation to join Endeavour and we warmly welcome her to the Board. We look forward to benefitting from her broad extractive industry and financial experience, and the contribution she will make to our Board.”

Alison Henwood is an experienced finance professional from the global extractive industry. Alison has primarily focused her career in the energy sector with Shell Group, where she was Executive Vice President Finance for Shell Trading & Supply. She has deep expertise in finance, working internationally to lead and build global teams, and supporting business transformation. In addition, Alison brings capability in key areas including risk management and audit, governance, strategy and sustainability. Her strong academic background (PhD from Cambridge) is supplemented by technical finance qualifications including ACT accreditation and CIMA qualification.

Until recently she held a non-executive role with Spectris Plc (formerly part of the FTSE 250) where she was the Lead Non-Executive Director for Sustainability and member of the Audit Committee. She is presently Audit Committee Chair for Umicore SA, a listed BEL20 company, as well as part of the Sustainability Committee.

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.