Cineplex Reports December Box Office Results

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cineplex, Canada’s leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $67.0 million for December 2025.

Period 2024 Box Office (i) 2025 Box Office (i) 2025 as a Percentage of 2024 October $34,031 $29,886 88% November $48,918 $43,819 90% December $64,778 $67,018 103% Q4 $147,728 $140,723 95% (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.



Cineplex closed out 2025 with a December box office that exceeded the prior year, reflecting a compelling and diverse film slate, anchored by marquee franchise releases, demand for premium formats, and strong international content. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 kicked off the month with the largest opening ever for a horror film released in December.

The month was led by Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise. Guest demand for Cineplex’s premium offerings was particularly evident, with approximately 90% of the film’s box office generated from premium experiences, underscoring the continued demand for immersive and best-in-class theatrical formats. Family and animated titles also contributed meaningfully to December results. Zootopia 2 sustained its performance following its November release surpassing the box office performance of the original film.

Cineplex’s focus on delivering high quality international content to audiences across the country continued to be a key strategic differentiator. Dhurandhar delivered a record setting performance becoming the highest grossing Hindi language film ever in North America. Cineplex generated more than 30% of the film’s North American box office, highlighting the Company’s leadership in attracting diverse and multicultural audiences nationwide. Cineplex’s alternative programming was further highlighted by the theatrical presentation of the series finale of Stranger Things, which took place on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The finale was sold out at 97% of the locations screening the event, underscoring the audience’s desire and willingness to pay for a better and shared experience.

Cineplex Pictures delivered a strong performance in December. The Housemaid achieved both box office and critical success and represents Lionsgate’s highest-grossing release from 2025, and Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution demonstrated the growing demand for anime and event-based programming.

“December showcased the depth of our content lineup and the enduring appeal of the theatrical experience, particularly across premium formats,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. “As we look to 2026, a strong pipeline of new releases will continue to enhance the immersive, premium experiences that set Cineplex apart.”

