Expanse Studios to Release Super Heli Premium in Late January 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), will release Super Heli Premium later this month, an expanded version of its flagship crash game with new gameplay mechanics and enhanced operator customization.

The original Super Heli became one of the most requested titles in European iGaming within months of launch. Session lengths consistently run above industry averages, and operators report retention metrics "materially better than category norms." The game's multi-bet mechanics created a tension loop that traditional slots struggle to match: players bet on a helicopter's ascent, deciding when to cash out before it crashes.

Super Heli Premium will introduce several improvements designed to broaden player appeal and give operators more deployment flexibility:

New gameplay modes expand strategic options beyond the base game's single mechanic, adding prediction-based betting and range-based outcomes that reward both conservative and aggressive play styles



Improved RTP, which will increase player return rates while maintaining the volatility profile that made the original title successful with operators



Advanced cash-out mechanics will give players more control over risk management during active rounds, allowing partial exits while keeping stakes in play



Thematic customization enables operators to deploy region-specific visual themes without changing core gameplay.





The additions position Super Heli Premium as a platform play rather than a single-variant release. Operators can configure the game to match specific audience segments, whether deploying for broad casual appeal or tailoring parameters for experienced players seeking deeper strategic layers.

Expanse Studios currently operates across 1,300+ B2B partnerships globally, with over 300 new operators added in Q3 2025 alone.

Full feature details and technical specifications will be released at launch in late January 2026. The game will be available across Expanse's global operator network, including active integrations in the US, Brazil, Europe, and emerging markets in Eastern Europe and Africa.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games.

Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America.

