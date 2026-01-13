BRMG, A Hover Group Company, Welcomes Veteran Marketing Strategist Kensel Tracy as Operating Partner

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRMG, a Hover Group company, announced today that experienced marketing strategist and Marketing Coach Kensel Tracy has joined the firm as its newest Operating Partner. His addition strengthens BRMG’s operator-led model and expands its capabilities in strategic marketing, sponsorship, and partnership development.

Based in Ottawa, Tracy brings more than thirty years of experience in marketing, advertising, strategy, communications, and partnership and sponsorship marketing across private-sector brands, tourism, government, associations, and non-profits. He has held leadership roles at agencies including Byward Marketing Group, Octagon Communications, and Acart Communications. He has also built a long-standing practice as “The Marketing Coach” and served as an instructor and advisor with organizations such as the Centre of Excellence for Public Sector Marketing.

Tracy will bring his AI advisory and training platform, the Centre for Business Transformation, into the BRMG network. Its tools, frameworks, and programs will be integrated into BRMG’s growing operator ecosystem.

“Bringing Kensel on as an Operating Partner is another major step in advancing our operator-led business model and the agency structure we have been building at BRMG,” said Alex Verdurmen, President of BRMG. “Kensel has spent his career helping organizations navigate real-world marketing challenges, from sponsorships and partnerships to go-to-market strategy and promotions. His ability to think strategically while staying close to execution is exactly what our model is designed to support.”

Tracy’s work has traditionally focused on insight-driven marketing strategy, sponsorship and partnership development, and small- and mid-market business transformation. Within BRMG, he will guide clients on growth strategies, communications, sponsorship programs, and partnership ecosystems; support BRMG’s non-profit, public sector, and tourism and event offerings; and embed Centre for Business Transformation methodologies into BRMG’s operator playbooks, training, and client engagements.

“From day one, BRMG has been about proving that a platform built around experienced operators can deliver better work, stronger relationships, and more sustainable growth for clients and for operators,” added Verdurmen. “Kensel’s depth in strategy, sponsorship, and coaching fits that approach perfectly and expands the range of what our platform can offer.”

From Hover Group’s perspective, this milestone represents a significant step forward in the evolution of the BRMG platform.

“In many ways, 2025 was about proving the model and demonstrating that a modern, operator-led agency structure can work in the market,” said Matthew Hollingshead, Partner at Hover Group. “Bringing Kensel and the Centre for Business Transformation into BRMG is a launching point for 2026. This year, we focus on growing the model, adding operators, expanding disciplines, and scaling what we’ve validated. Kensel’s expertise, credibility, and network will accelerate that next chapter.”

As an Operating Partner, Tracy will work alongside BRMG’s shopper, experiential, digital, and promotional specialists to build integrated programs that connect strategic planning with practical execution, including brand partnerships, sponsorship sales, events, activations, and promotional campaigns.

“I have always believed that the best marketing happens at the intersection of strategy, partnerships, and execution,” said Kensel Tracy, Operating Partner at BRMG. “What BRMG and Hover Group are building is a platform where experienced operators can collaborate, share capabilities, and focus on delivering their best work for clients. I am excited to bring the Centre for Business Transformation into this ecosystem and help more organizations navigate their next stage of growth.”

About BRMG

BRMG is a modern, operator-led marketing platform specializing in shopper, experiential, and promotional marketing. As a Hover Group company, BRMG combines the entrepreneurial drive of independent operators with shared tools, systems, and support – enabling senior practitioners to deliver high-impact work while retaining ownership of their craft and client relationships. BRMG’s model is designed to connect brands with experienced operators who can think strategically and execute effectively across retail, experiential, and integrated campaigns.

About Hover Group

Hover Group is a growth platform that acquires, builds, and supports businesses across marketing, technology, data, and communications. By combining operator-led companies with shared infrastructure, capital, and strategic guidance, Hover Group helps its portfolio businesses modernize, scale, and better serve their clients. Hover Group’s ecosystem includes BRMG and other complementary firms focused on shopper marketing, experiential, analytics, and digital innovation.

For more information contact:

ktracy@thebrmg.com