BLAQclouds, Inc. Announces Integration of Its Four Pillars Philosophy Across the Entire BLAQclouds Ecosystem

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a Web3 infrastructure, fintech, and real-world asset (RWA) technology company, today announced the formal integration of its Four Pillars Philosophy across all platforms, subsidiaries, and strategic initiatives within the BLAQclouds ecosystem.

To learn more about the Four Pillars, visit https://www.BLAQcomingsoon.io

The Four Pillars Philosophy establishes the Company’s architectural, financial, and operational framework—defining how identity, liquidity, settlement, and commerce move through the BLAQclouds ecosystem:





The Four Pillars of BLAQclouds

1. BLAQclouds — The Architect (Infrastructure, Access & Governance)

BLAQclouds serves as the control plane of the ecosystem, governing identity, compliance, permissions, orchestration, and security. Every application, wallet, payment, and blockchain connection is authenticated and governed through this pillar, ensuring trust, access control, and systemic integrity across all platforms.

2. ZEUS — The Force (Liquidity & Execution Power)

ZEUS provides the financial energy of the ecosystem—supplying liquidity, swaps, cross-chain execution, and DeFi infrastructure. ZEUS does not determine truth or compliance; it provides the raw execution power that fuels every application built within the BLAQclouds framework.

3. APOLLO — The Arbiter (Settlement, Identity & Truth)

APOLLO is the ledger of record where identity, proof, and finality are enforced. Through single-use wallets, liquidity pools, and APUSD, APOLLO converts ZEUS liquidity into verifiable, atomic settlement, ensuring every transaction is provable, compliant, and final.

4. BLAQpay — The Conduit (Payments & Real-World Utility)

BLAQpay is the real-world commerce layer, delivering APOLLO’s settled truth into everyday payments, remittances, and merchant transactions. Built on APOLLO, powered by ZEUS, and governed by BLAQclouds, BLAQpay turns blockchain settlement into consumer-grade money movement.

How the Layers Connect

Pillar Role BLAQclouds Products Core Function BLAQclouds (Architect) Identity, Compliance, Governance ApolloID, Apollo, ApolloScan, APIs, theAlley Who’s in the system ZEUS (Force) Liquidity & Execution ZEUSx.io, ZEUS Chain, ZXUSD, DeployTokens Where power flows APOLLO (Arbiter) Settlement & Truth ApolloCASH, Apollo NFT, APUSD, ApolloChain What is final BLAQpay (Conduit) Payments & Utility BLAQpay.io, ApolloWallet, ShopWithCrypto, Tap-to-Pay IRL app How value moves



As part of this philosophy, subsidiaries and business units that do not align with all four of the Four Pillars will be separated into standalone public companies and distributed to BLAQclouds shareholders as special dividends. These spin-outs will be independently managed, while BLAQclouds will retain an equity ownership stake and serve as the exclusive technology and blockchain development partner for each new public entity.

This structure allows BLAQclouds to unlock the market value of non-core assets, provide shareholders with direct ownership in multiple specialized companies, and create long-term, recurring technology revenue streams for the parent company.

“The Four Pillars Philosophy is the operating system for everything we do at BLAQclouds,” said Shannon Hill, Chief Executive Officer of BLAQclouds, Inc. “BLAQclouds governs who can participate, ZEUS provides the liquidity and execution, APOLLO determines what is true and settled, and BLAQpay delivers that truth into real-world commerce. When a business fits inside this architecture, we scale it. When it does not, we spin it out, give our shareholders direct ownership, retain equity, and remain the exclusive technology and blockchain architect. This creates a compounding ecosystem of value for our shareholders and our partners.”

The Four Pillars Philosophy is already being reflected in BLAQclouds’ expanding ecosystem, including the spin-out of BLAQclouds Property Group, the global rollout of BLAQpay as the Company’s merchant platform, and the continued growth of ApolloCASH, ApolloWallet, ApolloID, and the ZEUS and Apollo blockchain networks.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72ef50ea-f50f-41a3-9bf9-883f42ee3c01