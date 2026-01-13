Provident Bank Employees Raise $80,000 for Local Nonprofit Organizations

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, recently awarded grants to recipients of their 2025 We Wear Jeans for a Cause program, a unique employee-funded initiative that empowers team members to support nonprofit organizations.





In total, the employee-funded initiative generated $80,000, which was distributed to five local non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life in the communities the bank serves, including NY, NJ, and PA. The organizations include:

Queens Community House : $10,000 to strengthen housing initiatives in Queens, NY, helping individuals and families secure safe, stable living conditions.

: $10,000 to strengthen housing initiatives in Queens, NY, helping individuals and families secure safe, stable living conditions. Isles, Inc. : $20,000 to expand affordable housing and community programs, ensuring more residents in Mercer County, NJ have access to quality living.

: $20,000 to expand affordable housing and community programs, ensuring more residents in Mercer County, NJ have access to quality living. PRAHD : $20,000 to support affordable housing development in Perth Amboy, NJ, contributing to the city’s revitalization efforts.

: $20,000 to support affordable housing development in Perth Amboy, NJ, contributing to the city’s revitalization efforts. New Bethany: $15,000 to fund its soup kitchen, addressing food insecurity in Bethlehem, PA.

$15,000 to fund its soup kitchen, addressing food insecurity in Bethlehem, PA. Rising Tide Community Loan Fund: $15,000 to support small business lending initiatives, fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth in Lehigh, PA.



“The funds will enable these organizations to continue their essential work and expand the impact of their programs,” said Leonardo Ramos, First Vice President, CRA Officer, Provident Bank. “Through initiatives like We Wear Jeans for a Cause, we are able to support organizations that make a difference in our communities.”

The bank extends its gratitude to all team members whose generosity and commitment strengthen the bank’s presence, support local businesses, and contribute to the growth and vitality of the communities it serves. Every contribution helps those in need and reflects a commitment to fostering meaningful, lasting assistance through active community involvement.

