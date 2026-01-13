AgencyBloc Named Cloud CRM Solution of the Year by The Cloud Awards

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — AgencyBloc , the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform, announced today that it has been named Cloud CRM Solution of the Year by The Cloud Awards . The recognition honors the company’s AMS+ platform for delivering a cloud CRM built specifically for health, senior and benefits insurance agencies.

AgencyBloc was founded to address a gap in the market for technology that can manage the complex data and compliance needs of health, senior and benefits insurance agencies. The company built AMS+ as a purpose-built solution to centralize client, policy and commission data, shaped by real agency workflows and long-term industry experience.

The Cloud Awards judges recognized AMS+ for its strong automation, usability and ability to deliver measurable value for teams that rely on consistent day-to-day performance.

“AgencyBloc stood out for delivering a cloud CRM that is purpose-built for real operational workflows, not generic pipeline tracking,” said Shiva Kumar Vuppala, Lead Judge at The Cloud Awards. “AMS+ demonstrates strong automation, usability and measurable value for teams that need reliability every day. The judges were impressed by the platform’s focus and execution within its market. This made AgencyBloc a deserving winner at The Cloud Awards.”

AMS+ helps insurance agencies centralize data and automate critical workflows by connecting previously disconnected systems into a single source of truth. The platform improves operational efficiency while enabling organizations to scale and deliver a more consistent client experience.

“From the beginning, our focus has been on closing the technology gap facing insurance agencies,” said Mike Lamb, CEO of AgencyBloc . “We have stayed committed to building solutions specifically for this industry, based on how agencies actually operate. This award validates that focus and the trust our customers place in AgencyBloc every day.”

“This recognition is also a reflection of the people behind the platform,” said Cory Schmidt , Co-Founder of AgencyBloc . “Our team is deeply committed to solving real problems for insurance agencies, and this award highlights the passion, collaboration and care they bring to building solutions our industry truly needs.”

The Cloud Awards program recognizes excellence and innovation in cloud computing, honoring organizations that demonstrate strong execution, impact and customer value across industries.

For more information about AgencyBloc, visit www.agencybloc.com .

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions to support operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs and IMO/FMOs.

Media Contact:

Amber Petkosek

AgencyBloc

amber.petkosek@agencybloc.com

866-338-7075 ext. 246