The Brokerage, Inc. Joins AgencyBloc Partner Program

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc has partnered with The Brokerage, Inc. through the AgencyBloc Partner Program, welcoming the national field marketing organization as the program's first Strategic-level partner and a charter member. The partnership debuted during the first stop of The Brokerage, Inc.'s AEP Kick Off Road Show, where downline agents were introduced to the new benefits available through the program.

As the first Strategic-level partner, The Brokerage, Inc. is extending additional value to its downline agencies through preferred access to AgencyBloc's purpose-built technology for health and life insurance agencies. The partnership helps agents streamline operations, automate commissions, strengthen client relationships and grow their businesses.

"The best partnerships are built with organizations that are deeply invested in the success of the agencies they serve," said Erica Kiefer, chief growth officer at AgencyBloc . "The Brokerage, Inc. has trusted AgencyBloc to support its own business as well as its downline agencies for years. We're excited to expand that relationship by making our purpose-built technology even more accessible to its nationwide agent network."

The AgencyBloc Partner Program connects field marketing organizations, insurance marketing organizations, aggregators, uplines and technology providers with resources and benefits they can extend to the agencies they support. The Brokerage, Inc. joins the program as a Strategic-level partner, reinforcing its commitment to equipping agents with the tools they need to grow and operate more efficiently.

"Our commitment has always been to help our agents succeed," said Cristin Hopkin-Bishop, chief operating officer of The Brokerage, Inc. "Joining the AgencyBloc Partner Program allows us to provide another valuable pathway to our downlines by connecting them with technology we've experienced firsthand and trust to support growing agencies."

The Brokerage, Inc. downline agencies can learn more about the partnership and available benefits at agencybloc.com/TBI . Organizations interested in joining the AgencyBloc Partner Program can learn more by emailing info@agencybloc.com .

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions to support operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs and IMO/FMOs. To learn more about AgencyBloc, visit www.agencybloc.com .

About The Brokerage, Inc.