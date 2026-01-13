TruGolf Previews New MultiPlayer Indoor Driving Range at 2026 PGA Show Featuring TruGolf AI Coach; Provides Update on Stock Buyback Program

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) today announced it will be participating in the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida from January 20–23, 2026, at booth 784. TruGolf will highlight its latest technology innovations across Golf Simulator, Launch Monitor, and commercial range categories—including LaunchBox and its next-generation indoor range platform, TruGolf RANGE, featuring the Company’s new TruGolf AI Coach experience.

TruGolf RANGE: New Data-Driven Practice Bay Experiences Built for Repeat Visits and Facility Monetization

TruGolf RANGE allows for 7 players to practice simultaneously on a single cinematic screen. This immersive experience provides a true interactive and social golf experience - recreating the green grass driving range experience indoors. For players focused on improvement, each hitting bay in the TruGolf RANGE offers advanced analytics including: Slow Motion Replay of Club and Ball Interaction, Ball Flight Data, and integrated AI Analysis of swing tendencies.

In addition to traditional practice, TruGolf RANGE will feature structured training workflows and competitive experiences—including skills challenges and games—aimed at driving repeat play, league-style participation, coaching sessions, and group events. TruGolf RANGE was designed to help operators differentiate their facilities and improve revenue with quick-turn experiences for customers.

TruGolf will also preview TruGolf AI Coach, which analyzes a player’s shot data and tendencies to deliver easy-to-follow insights, instructions, and drills—helping golfers translate data into actionable improvement more quickly.

“We’re going to the PGA Show with a clear message: TruGolf is building the future of modern golf practice,” said Chris Jones, Chief Executive Officer of TruGolf. “TruGolf RANGE is not just an indoor range concept—it’s a scalable platform with engaging new modes that keep golfers coming back, while giving operators tools to improve utilization and unit economics. Adding an AI-driven coaching layer that turns shot data into clear next steps makes the experience even more compelling for both players and facilities. We believe the PGA Show will be a major catalyst for customer interest across our commercial product lineup.”

TruGolf RANGE is designed around a modern, account-based golfer experience. Players can quickly access their profile at the bay and track performance over time, while facilities can leverage a scalable operating model suitable for private clubs, resorts, and high-volume commercial venues. TruGolf RANGE also supports a broad set of deployment options—from compact installations to wide-format, multi-bay environments intended for clinics, competitions, and branded activations.

The first TruGolf RANGE installation will be part of the Golf Everywhere project in Flower Mound, Texas.

Update on Share Repurchase Program

TruGolf also announced that it has commenced open market share purchases of Class A Common stock pursuant to SEC Rule 10b-18, under its previously announced, May 29, 2025, share repurchase authorization. The details of the open market purchase activity will be reported in the Company’s SEC filings.

“The Company has commenced open market purchases of its common stock thanks to our strong capital position and our belief in the Company’s long-term strategy,” Jones continued.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov

About TruGolf:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

