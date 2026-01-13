Independent Testing Confirms Enovix AI-1™ Achieves 935 Wh/L - Setting a New Benchmark for Smartphone Batteries

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Enovix”), a global high-performance battery company, today announced the results of additional testing conducted by an independent, third-party testing lab confirming that its AI-1™ smartphone battery delivers 935 Wh/L volumetric energy density, exceeding the performance of a leading silicon-doped commercially available smartphone battery tested by 100 Wh/L.

Enovix commissioned Polaris Battery Labs, a globally recognized independent battery testing firm, to conduct a rigorous side-by-side evaluation of the Enovix AI-1 smartphone battery alongside a leading commercially available smartphone battery. All testing was conducted concurrently, in the same facility, using identical equipment, procedures, and environmental conditions. The results demonstrated that Enovix AI-1 achieved 935 Wh/L, outperforming the leading smartphone battery they tested by 12%.

“Independent testing confirmed what we have consistently communicated to customers and partners: AI-1 delivers a step-function improvement in volumetric energy density over the competition,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, CEO of Enovix. “That level of advancement is unprecedented in the smartphone category, and AI-1 is just the beginning. We expect additional significant gains with AI-2 and AI-3 over the course of this decade, well beyond the industry’s historical rate of advancement.”

The performance advantage observed in the Polaris testing reflects a fundamental difference in Enovix’s battery design. While many commercially available lithium-ion smartphone batteries rely on silicon-doped graphite anodes—where silicon content is inherently limited to relatively low levels due to swelling and mechanical degradation—Enovix’s patented cell architecture enables the use of 100% active silicon anodes, while effectively containing volumetric expansion in commercially viable cell formats.

“These results are made possible by Enovix’s breakthrough battery architecture, which harnesses the superior energy-storage properties of silicon—rather than traditional graphite—to deliver meaningfully higher energy density in commercially scalable lithium-ion batteries,” said CEO Doug Morris, Polaris Battery Labs.

A summary of Polaris’s findings is available on Enovix’s website here.

