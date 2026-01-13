Maverick Labs Becomes MaverickX: Unlocking Oil, Metals, and Water from Existing Oilfields and Waste

SAN ANTONIO and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick Labs today announced a major rebrand to MaverickX, bringing together its two business units, Maverick Energy and Maverick Metals, under one powerful brand serving multiple industries. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, scalability, and delivering integrated specialty chemical solutions that enable efficient extraction of oil, critical elements, and water across oil and gas, mining, and other industrial sectors.

“MaverickX represents limitless possibilities,” said Eric Herrera, CEO and co-founder of MaverickX. “The ‘X’ represents exploration, expansion, excellence, and exponential growth; values that define who we are and where we’re headed, as we unlock more oil and higher-value metals from the same old wells cheaper, faster, and safer than legacy treatments. This unified brand gives us the strength and clarity to lead across industries while staying true to our maverick spirit.”

Jesse Evans, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, added, “Bringing everything under MaverickX makes it easier to tell our story consistently and powerfully. We have one cohesive message with strong narratives across multiple industries as we innovate and deliver specialty chemicals that unlock oil, metals, and water in a way that supports global resource security and operational performance. MaverickX is the partner for bold ideas and transformative solutions.”

The rebrand includes a refreshed visual identity, updated digital platforms, and a renewed focus on cross-industry collaboration. MaverickX will continue to deliver cutting-edge specialty chemical solutions in oil, metals, and emerging technologies, driving progress for clients worldwide.​

The company’s proprietary LithX™, PetroX™, and HydroX™ chemistries leverage novel reaction pathways and advanced process engineering to recover metals and minerals from complex environments such as drilling fluids, tailings, produced water, and industrial waste streams without the environmental damage associated with traditional methods. These solutions are designed to co-produce oil, water, and critical metals from existing oilfield and mining infrastructure, turning stranded and overlooked streams into high-value barrels and concentrates.

“The opportunity in North America alone is staggering,” continued Herrera. “Billions of dollars in untapped critical minerals and rare earth elements lie within existing oil and gas infrastructure and mining operations, including rare earth elements (REEs), gold and other precious metals, and copper embedded in fluids and solids that operators already handle every day. These resources are essential for electric vehicles, technology infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and national security, yet traditional recovery methods leave much of this value stranded. MaverickX’s proprietary specialty chemicals unlock these hidden reserves efficiently and safely, positioning the company at the forefront of a market projected to exceed $100 billion in the coming decade.”

By transforming legacy wells, produced water systems, and waste streams into multi-commodity production hubs, MaverickX enables operators to recover more oil alongside REEs, gold and other precious metals, copper, and clean water from the same assets they already own. This new chemistry-driven approach turns mature fields and industrial byproducts into scalable new resource frontiers without the need for greenfield mines or new drilling footprints.

MaverickX has secured $19 million in Seed funding, led by Olive Tree Capital with participation from Y Combinator and other strategic investors. Its solutions are already being deployed in oilfield and mining operations and refining plants, helping companies optimize oil production, maximize metal recovery, and comply with ESG mandates while lowering operating costs versus incumbent chemistries and processes.

About MaverickX

Founded in 2022 by Eric Herrera and Jesse Evans, MaverickX develops advanced specialty chemical extraction solutions for oil, critical elements, and rare earths across oil and gas, mining, and industrial sectors. By combining chemistry and process engineering, MaverickX delivers solutions that improve resource recovery, reduce environmental impact, and support global supply chain resilience from the same wells and infrastructure operators already run today. Learn more at www.maverickx.com.

