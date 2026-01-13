Truveta launches Truveta Live Link

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truveta, the health system-led data and analytics company, today announced Truveta Live Link, an innovative prospective research solution that enables life science organizations to securely connect their proprietary data with daily updated real-world clinical data to generate forward-looking studies and more complete, regulatory-grade evidence.

Truveta Live Link brings together continuously updated EHR data, expert determination, and integrated secure storage in a single solution trusted by leading U.S. health systems and life science organizations like Dexcom. With Truveta Live Link, researchers can turn siloed datasets into complete, forward-looking, and audit-ready evidence that replaces costly trials and registries—accelerating discovery, reducing operational complexity, and strengthening market leadership.

Trusted, complete, regulatory-grade evidence

Truveta Live Link unlocks transparent, audit-ready evidence from multimodal EHR data, including diagnoses, medications, labs, vitals, clinical notes, imaging, and linked economic outcomes. This complete view equips HEOR, commercial, regulatory, and market access teams with the most current and comprehensive evidence across the full patient journey.

Introducing a new standard for prospective, real-world research

Truveta Live Link enables organizations to shift from retrospective analyses to prospective, longitudinal evidence, powered by daily updated electronic health record (EHR) data and linked claims. With Truveta Live Link, companies can:

Monitor therapy adoption, performance, and safety trends daily.

Detect emerging signals earlier and close evidence gaps.

Generate insights more quickly and cost-effectively than traditional trials or registries.

A streamlined, secure, and compliant data foundation

Life science organizations no longer need multiple vendors for storage, linkage, and de-identification. Truveta Live Link integrates everything—secure storage, governance, expert determination, and HIPAA and HITRUST-certified infrastructure—in a single solution that reduces cost and operational complexity.

This unified approach simplifies operations, reduces redundant vendor contracts, and supports organizational data governance.

To learn more about Truveta Live Link, visit www.truveta.com/truveta-data/live-link.

About Truveta

Truveta is a real-world intelligence company transforming medical science with unprecedented data and predictive AI. Truveta powers breakthrough discoveries, accelerates regulatory-grade evidence, and unlocks real-time insights from a dataset uniquely built with and owned by US health systems—united by a mission of Saving Lives with Data.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.