WhoMeta and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Secure Intelligent Solutions to the Public Sector

NEWARK, Del. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhoMeta and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as WhoMeta’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s Arqent OS platform available to the Public Sector through NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“WhoMeta is proud to partner with Carahsoft to bring our advanced real-time risk and data fusion platform, Arqent OS, to the Public Sector,” said Valeria Ferrin, Co-Founder, at WhoMeta. “Through this collaboration, we can deliver powerful situational awareness and AI-driven intelligence capabilities that enable Government agencies to anticipate, detect and respond to emerging threats faster and more effectively.”

Arqent OS, WhoMeta’s key offering, delivers geospatial monitoring, alerting and live situational intelligence, providing Government agencies with an integrated, mission-ready operational picture. The solution transforms data streams into live, actionable intelligence by fusing location, network and social signs into a unified operational dashboard.

Key capabilities of the Arqent OS platform include:

Creates dynamic perimeters with trigger rules and escalation paths. Event Correlation: Combines signals from OSINT, sensors and internal sources to reveal emerging patterns.

Timeline and Playback: Reconstructs event sequences for post-incident analysis and reporting.





“Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft is committed to helping Public Sector organizations strengthen operational resilience, enhance mission readiness and unlock the full potential of unified data intelligence,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “WhoMeta’s real-time risk and geospatial intelligence platform complements our existing ecosystem of AI, data analytics and security solutions. By combining our channel expertise with WhoMeta’s powerful technology, we can help Federal, State and Local Government agencies gain deeper insight, improve threat response and achieve greater situational awareness across complex operational environments.”

WhoMeta’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or WhoMeta@carahsoft.com; or learn more about WhoMeta’s solutions here.

About WhoMeta

WhoMeta Inc is the company behind the Arqent Intelligence Stack, a sovereign, air-gapped mission platform designed for Government-grade operations. The Arqent architecture combines three core components: Arqent Core for agent orchestration, Arqent OS for real-time situational intelligence and Arqent Hub for secure data integration across open-source, sensor and internal systems.

With its Unified Agent Protocol (UAP), WhoMeta delivers an operational AI layer that enables secure, explainable and automatable workflows across on-premise and restricted environments. The platform is built for agencies requiring full data control, rapid threat understanding and mission-ready intelligence capabilities without external dependencies.

Contact

Valeria Ferrin

+1 (302) 440-5643

vf@whometa.io

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for OSINT, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com