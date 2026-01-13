ClinNEXUS Appoints Jovan Hollins to Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClinNEXUS, (or the “Company”) a data-driven healthcare company that’s redefining care coordination by uniting clinical, social, and behavioral support to improve lives and deliver better outcomes announced today the appointment of Jovan Hollins as Chief Operating Officer. His appointment comes at a key inflection point in the Company’s growth cycle.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jovan, a seasoned executive, change agent and visionary, with nearly two decades of leadership experience in the healthcare industry,” said ClinNEXUS’ CEO, Greg Carroll, M.D. “Jovan brings to ClinNEXUS executive leadership in operations, sales, and general management at a crucial point in the company’s trajectory in terms of both membership and revenue growth. We look forward to drawing on his operational expertise as part of our management team, as well as his strong track record dealing with the needs of patients and underserved communities, which is the crux of our business.”

Previously, Jovan was Chief Operating Officer at Sevita, the nation’s largest Intellectual and Developmental Disability (IDD) health services provider. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President at GI Alliance, the nation’s largest privately held gastroenterology organization. Mr. Hollins served in various other leadership operations and marketing roles before this, including roles at AccentCare and DaVita. After serving in the United States Air Force Academy, Mr. Hollins also served in the United States Air Force as an operations Program Director handling operational and budgeting efficiencies. In addition, he has served as a board member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board.

“I am looking forward to joining the ClinNEXUS management team at this exciting time,” said Jovan Hollins. “As a mission-driven person, I am passionate about solving complex healthcare issues as well as rising to meet member needs. ClinNEXUS’ mission to both efficiently and affordably enable whole-person care coordination to improve lives and deliver better outcomes is a fit for both my experience as well as my personal values. I look forward to helping the company achieve operational excellence and supporting the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Jovan has an MBA in Business Administration and Management from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

About ClinNEXUS

ClinNEXUS is a data-driven healthcare company dedicated to transforming health outcomes for underserved communities across California. By combining generative-AI insights with culturally competent, community-centered care coordinators, the company can provide tailored support that addresses critical needs like housing, transportation, and food insecurity. To view ClinNEXUS’ website, visit: http://clinnexus.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Steven Halper

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

shalper@lifesciadvisors.com