Residential Sales: Quebec Records Its Third Best Year in 2025

The number of residential sales in Quebec reached 97,214 in 2025, an increase of 8 per cent over 2024. This marks the third-best year on record for sales after 2020 and 2021.

“Quebec’s residential resale market demonstrated exceptional vitality in 2025 despite an economic environment marked by high uncertainty. The continued decline in interest rates, combined with the extension of the maximum mortgage amortization period from 25 to 30 years, helped support household purchasing power and maintain a high level of transactional activity throughout the year, despite a slight weakening in the fourth quarter. However, this dynamic unfolded in a context of persistently insufficient active listings, particularly for single-family homes, thus intensifying the structural imbalance between supply and demand in several markets,” observes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“Regional data for the fourth quarter and year to date illustrate the extent and widespread nature of this pressure, as most metropolitan areas saw sustained growth in sales, often accompanied by a sharp decline in inventory, notably in Quebec City, Saguenay, and Drummondville. In these regions, the exceptional scarcity translated into particularly sharp price increases,” notes Camille Laberge, QPAREB Assistant Director and Senior Economist.

She adds, “In larger, more mature markets, including the Montreal metropolitan area, sales remained strong despite a slight easing of supply in the condominium segment. This reflects a two-speed market, where pressure remains very strong on both single-family homes and plex properties. Across all regions, the combination of limited inventory and more favourable financing conditions exerted sustained upward pressure on prices. This situation has exacerbated the challenges of housing affordability in the Greater Montreal area and underscores the importance of a sustainable increase in residential supply to support market fluidity and improve balance over the medium term.”

2025 Highlights for the Province

Sales

Residential sales rose by 8 per cent in 2025 to 97,214 transactions, making it the third-best year ever recorded in Quebec.

By comparison, the average over the past ten years stands at around 89,000 sales, placing 2025 well above expectations.

All three property categories posted positive results: single-family home sales increased by 8 per cent with 63,210 transactions, condominium sales grew by 5 per cent with 24,232 units sold, and plex sales jumped by 13 per cent, with 9,477 transactions.

By geographic market, all CMAs saw an increase in sales. The more dynamic markets include Drummondville (+11 per cent), Sherbrooke (+9 per cent), Montreal (+8 per cent), and Saguenay (+8 per cent), followed by Trois-Rivières (+5 per cent), Quebec City (+5 per cent), and Gatineau (+3 per cent). The largest increases, however, were observed in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield (+21 per cent), Rimouski (+18 per cent), Rivière-du-Loup (+16 per cent), and Mont-Tremblant (+15 per cent).





Active listings

The supply of properties for sale declined slightly (-2 per cent) in 2025, with an average of 35,279 active listings in the Centris system.

This level reflects a pronounced shortage, especially when compared with the trend of the past ten years, during which inventory generally exceeded 50,000 properties.

Behind this drop in listings lie two contrasting realities: condominium inventory increased by 6 per cent, while the supply of single-family homes and plexes fell by 3 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

Geographically speaking, the picture is mixed. The westernmost CMAs, Montreal, Gatineau, and Trois-Rivières, posted a slight 1 per cent increase in active listings, almost entirely attributable to condominiums. Scarcity is more acute elsewhere, with declines ranging from 4 per cent in Sherbrooke to 16 per cent, 18 per cent, and 26 per cent in the CMAs of Drummondville, Saguenay, and Quebec City, respectively.

The shortage intensified in most of Quebec’s urban areas. Val-d’Or experienced the sharpest contraction in supply, down 34 per cent, with an average of only 85 active listings. A few urban areas also posted increases in supply, including Rimouski (+14 per cent) and Mont-Tremblant (+5 per cent).





Market conditions

The vitality of the real estate market continued to give sellers a strong advantage in nearly all markets across the province.

For single-family homes and plexes, the combination of rising sales and reduced inventory in an already tight market further strengthened the negotiating position of sellers.

However, during the fourth quarter of 2025, the tightening began to slow, hinting at a slight easing in the coming months. Nevertheless, the listing-to-sales ratios remain so low that patience will be required before a balanced market is restored for single-family homes and plexes.

The condominium market is already following this trend toward balance: greater supply and less pronounced sales growth have helped ease the market since its tightest point in June–July.





Median Prices

The median price of single-family homes continued to surge in 2025, with half of Quebec homes selling for more than $491,500. Compared with 2024, this represents a 9 per cent increase.

While all CMAs recorded price increases, they were more pronounced in eastern Quebec. Gatineau (+7 per cent) and Montreal (+8 per cent) were the only ones below 10 per cent, while Quebec City (+17 per cent) and Saguenay (+15 per cent) posted the largest gains.

The median price of condominiums rose by 5 per cent, reaching $398,000. Similar to what was observed for single-family homes, all CMAs saw an increase in their median condominium prices, with growth stronger in the eastern part of the province than in the western part. The Quebec City and Trois-Rivières CMAs stood out with increases of 15 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

The median price of plexes saw the largest increase across the province, rising 13 per cent to reach a median value of $660,000.

Across the province, price growth was strong in every metropolitan area. However, some CMAs experienced a dramatic surge in prices: Saguenay (+22 per cent), Trois-Rivières (+30 per cent), and Drummondville (+21 per cent).

In smaller urban centres, Baie-Comeau (+25 per cent), Val-d’Or (+15 per cent), and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield (+14 per cent) recorded the largest increases in single-family home prices.





Average Days on Market

Favourable conditions for sellers led to faster transactions across all CMAs and property categories.

As reflected by the strong sales activity and low inventory, the time required to complete a transaction declined for plexes (-18 days province-wide), followed by single-family homes

(-12 days). Condominiums also saw shorter selling times, dropping by 9 days.





Annual Highlights for Metropolitan Areas

Montreal CMA

Residential sales in the Montreal CMA reached 47,019 transactions in 2025, an 8 per cent increase compared with last year, bringing activity above the 10-year average of some 45,500 sales.

All three property categories posted positive results: plexes were the standout, with sales jumping 17 per cent, while single-family homes and condominiums rose by 7 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

The supply of properties for sale remained broadly stable in 2025, with an average of 17,413 active listings (+1 per cent). A trend analysis shows a contraction early in the year, followed by a recovery starting in August.

Over the entire year, condominium listings were the only category to show significant growth, increasing 10 per cent, while the supply of single-family homes (-4 per cent) and plexes (-11 per cent) contracted.

Conditions remained favourable to sellers across all categories, resulting in shorter selling times and price increases.

Median prices rose in all three property categories in the Montreal CMA. The median price for single-family homes ($622,500) and small income properties ($830,000) grew by 8 per cent, while condominiums reached a median price of $425,000, up 4 per cent from last year.





Quebec City CMA

The Quebec City CMA recorded 10,271 residential sales in 2025, a 5 per cent increase compared with 2024. This level is well above the 10-year average of 8,421 transactions.

The supply of properties for sale saw a sharp contraction, with an average of 1,800 active listings, 26 per cent lower than in 2024. Compared with historical trends, this represents less than one third of the usual inventory, confirming exceptional market scarcity.

The combination of rising sales and dramatically lower supply has strengthened the advantage of sellers. These conditions were reflected in record-fast transactions, with an average of 27 days on the market for a single-family home, 35 days for a condominium, and 37 days for a plex.

A direct consequence of these tight conditions: prices posted their strongest growth ever recorded. The median price of single-family homes jumped 17 per cent to $450,000, plexes surged 19 per cent, with half of all sales above $525,000, and the median price of condominiums rose 15 per cent to $311,000.





Gatineau CMA

The Gatineau CMA recorded 4,733 residential sales in 2025, a 3 per cent increase (+157 transactions) compared with 2024. This level of activity is slightly above the 10-year average.

Property supply remained stable overall, edging up 1 per cent in 2025 to 1,452 active listings.

This growth is mainly attributable to condominiums (+17 per cent) and, to a lesser extent, single-family homes (+2 per cent), while the inventory of plexes dropped 23 per cent compared with last year.

The number of months required to sell the inventory remained very low at 3.7 months (all categories combined), continuing to favour sellers in transactions.

Median prices for all three residential categories continued to rise in 2025: single-family homes (+7 per cent) to $499,000, condominiums (+2 per cent) to $315,000, and plexes (+9 per cent) to $585,000.





Sherbrooke CMA

The Sherbrooke CMA recorded 2,363 residential sales in 2025, a 9 per cent increase (+188 transactions) compared with last year.

The supply of properties for sale declined 4 per cent, with an average of 737 active listings in 2025. All three property categories saw changes in supply: single-family homes (-3 per cent) and plexes (-15 per cent) became scarcer, while the number of condominiums for sale increased 3 per cent.

Conditions remained strongly favourable to sellers, supported by limited supply and sustained demand. This dynamic resulted in shorter selling times and an upward pressure on prices across all property categories.

In 2025, median prices continued to rise in the Sherbrooke CMA. The median price of single-family homes reached $460,750, up 10 per cent from last year. Condominiums reached $317,000, a 6 per cent increase, while small income properties rose to $500,000, also up 6 per cent.





Trois-Rivières CMA

In 2025, the Trois-Rivières CMA recorded 1,497 residential sales, a 5 per cent increase compared with 2024. Despite this relatively modest rise, sales were well above the 10-year average.

The supply of properties for sale remained relatively stable, with a slight 1 per cent increase to 303 active listings. The inventory of single-family homes grew by 8 per cent, while condominiums and plexes saw declines of 1 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Market conditions remained extremely tight, with inventory turnover at 2.4 months across all categories, reinforcing the position of sellers in negotiations.

Median prices continued to rise in 2025. The median price of single-family homes reached $379,526, up 11 per cent from last year. Condominiums were priced at $297,000, an increase of 14 per cent, while small income properties surged to $411,000, showing a spectacular 30 per cent growth.





Saguenay CMA

The Saguenay CMA recorded 1,503 residential sales in 2025, representing an 8 per cent increase compared with 2024. This result is well above the trend observed over the past decade.

Property inventory saw a significant decline of 18 per cent, with reductions across all three categories: single-family homes fell 16 per cent, condominiums dropped 30 per cent, and small income properties decreased 24 per cent.

Market conditions remained highly favourable to sellers, with inventory turnover at 2.9 months, confirming an extremely tight market.

Median prices continued to rise. The median price of single-family homes reached $340,000, up 15 per cent from last year. Condominiums rose to $265,800, an 11 per cent increase, while plexes climbed to $333,500, posting a 22 per cent gain.





Drummondville CMA

In 2025, the Drummondville CMA recorded 8,984 residential sales, an increase of 984 transactions (+11 per cent) compared with 2024. This is the highest level ever observed since Centris began compiling data.

The supply of properties for sale declined 16 per cent to 294 active listings, a decrease driven by similar drops in single-family homes and plexes, each down 17 per cent.

Market conditions remained very favourable to sellers, with inventory turnover at 3.6 months across all categories.

Median prices continued to rise in 2025. The median price of single-family homes reached $399,000, up 12 per cent from last year, while plexes climbed to $460,000, showing a marked 21 per cent increase.





Fourth Quarter 2025 Data

