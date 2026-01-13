LiqTech Achieves Major Commercial Pool Milestone with Record Sales of 34 Systems Sold

BALLERUP, Denmark, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIQT), a leading clean technology company specializing in advanced filtration systems, today announced a significant milestone in its commercial swimming pool business, reporting record sales of 34 commercial pool filtration systems sold in 2025. This performance marks the strongest year to date for the company’s commercial pool segment and underscores accelerating market adoption of LiqTech’s filtration technology.

All systems sold during the year are based on LiqTech’s proprietary QlariFlow™ commercial pool filtration platform, which is designed to meet the increasingly complex operational, regulatory and space requirements of modern aquatic facilities. QlariFlow™ systems are deployed across a broad range of applications, including public swimming pools, leisure and recreational pools, and wellness facilities.

Compared to conventional media filtration solutions, QlariFlow™ systems are designed to deliver stable and reliable water quality while enabling more efficient and automated pool operations. Their compact, modular design supports flexible installation in both new construction and retrofit projects, including facilities with limited equipment room space—an increasingly important consideration for operators upgrading aging infrastructure.

“2025 was a breakthrough year for our commercial pool business,” said Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech. “Reaching a record number of system sales reflects not only growing customer acceptance but also increasing confidence among operators and partners in our technology. Customers and partners increasingly value filtration technologies that combine operational reliability, automation, and a compact footprint. As facilities prioritize water quality, automation, and space efficiency, QlariFlow™ is emerging as a compelling alternative to traditional filtration methods.”

QlariFlow™ systems are engineered around LiqTech’s ceramic membrane filtration technology and feature automated operation with modular scalability, allowing facilities to expand capacity as usage patterns and demand evolve. This design helps reduce operational complexity while supporting consistent, high-quality pool water over the system’s lifecycle.

With the 34 systems sold in 2025, LiqTech has now delivered more than 150 commercial pool filtration systems worldwide. LiqTech expects continued momentum in this segment as aquatic facility operators increasingly evaluate long-term operational efficiency, water quality, and system footprint when modernizing filtration infrastructure.

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems for liquid and gas applications. Founded in 2000, LiqTech’s patented SiC membranes are designed to treat the most challenging fluids in industrial and municipal water, marine scrubber, and oil & gas applications. Learn more at www.liqtech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

