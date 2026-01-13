Summit Ridge Energy Secures $290 Million Facility with MUFG to Expand Commercial Solar Portfolio

Arlington, VA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Ridge Energy, a leading developer, owner, and operator of commercial solar projects, today announced the closing of a $290 million facility with MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group). The facility will finance the development and construction of solar projects, furthering Summit Ridge's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for energy. This latest financing agreement marks another major step in Summit Ridge's growth and highlights MUFG's ongoing support for U.S. energy infrastructure.

Totaling close to $1 billion, this is the 5th facility partnership, enabling Summit Ridge to develop numerous solar projects and offer energy savings to local communities and businesses. "We are pleased to continue our partnership with MUFG, who we consider as one of the premier financial institutions operating in the renewable energy sector," said Phil Schapiro, Vice President of Project Finance for Summit Ridge Energy. "This financing enables us to further expand our operations and execute on our growing energy pipeline, delivering locally generated power that strengthens the grid while providing meaningful cost savings to thousands of customers. We know we can count on MUFG's ability to scale with us to meet the significant and increasing energy demand."

“MUFG is proud to strengthen our partnership with Summit Ridge Energy,” said Phillip Fletcher, Project Finance Director at MUFG. “This facility underscores our commitment to delivering tailored financing solutions that enable our clients to meet the growing energy needs of U.S. infrastructure. As a global leader in project finance, MUFG is dedicated to connecting capital to initiatives in energy and infrastructure.”

The commercial solar projects financed through this facility are expected to:

Support American manufacturing: Projects will utilize U.S.-made components and local labor, advancing domestic content and energy security. Create economic opportunity: Each project generates skilled jobs in construction, engineering, and long-term operations. Strengthen grid resilience: Adds distributed solar capacity that enhances reliability and reduces strain on regional grids. Speed to p ower: Enables faster energy delivery, bringing megawatts online in months rather than years to support the exponential growth of digital power demand.



Summit Ridge has established itself as a leading independent power producer, with a growing portfolio of projects across America. The company's focus on generating and delivering power through operational excellence has positioned it as a trusted partner for both customers and financial institutions.

###

About Summit Ridge Energy

As the nation’s leading commercial solar company, Summit Ridge Energy merges financial innovation and industry-leading execution to deliver locally generated energy via a more resilient and secure grid. This has made Summit Ridge one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America, with over 2GW of solar power operating and in development.

Since launching in 2017, Summit Ridge has raised over $5 billion in project capital to finance more than 200 solar facilities, providing energy savings to over 42,000 homes and businesses while advancing American energy independence. Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About MUFG and MUFG Americas



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be “the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG’s Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

Attachment