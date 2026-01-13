Allegro MicroSystems to Host Analyst Day on February 18, 2026

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced the company will host an Analyst Day on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at Boston Marriott Long Wharf in Boston, MA from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Analyst Day event will feature presentations from Allegro’s executive leadership team, providing deeper insights into the company’s strategy and growth opportunities, product and technology differentiators, and target financial model.

This will be a hybrid event with limited in-person participation by invitation only, as well as live virtual attendance via webcast. Registration for the webcast is available now.

The webcast replay and accompanying slide deck will be available on Allegro’s website in the Events & Presentations section the following day and available for at least 90 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in “automotive grade” technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, please visit https://www.allegromicro.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release including statements regarding our business strategy, growth opportunities and product and technology differentiators are forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “exploring,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “would,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other important factors, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 28, 2025, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

