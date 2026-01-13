Kevel Welcomes Ad Tech and Retail Media Veteran Jaclyn Nix as Chief Operating Officer, Accelerating Retail Media Innovation

Durham, NC, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevel, the leading retail media technology provider, today announced the appointment of Jaclyn Nix as Chief Operating Officer. Nix brings more than 18 years of digital marketing and retail media expertise to Kevel, including a proven track record of launching over 40 retail media programs and driving sustained revenue growth across retail media networks throughout her career. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for Kevel, as the company focuses on rapid expansion and scaling business operations in line with market demand.

Nix joins Kevel from Epsilon Retail Media (formerly CitrusAd), where she served as EVP, Brand Sales, leading a team of strategic and consultative sellers across Mass, Club, Dollar, Convenience, and Specialty retail verticals. During her tenure, she helped establish CitrusAd's U.S. footprint in 2020 by leading the acquisition of the Mi9 Retail Media Network (formerly MyWebGrocer), where she previously held progressively senior leadership roles overseeing the entirety of the media business. Her partnerships with major retailers have positioned her as one of the most respected leaders in the retail media industry.

"Jaclyn is one of the most accomplished executives in the retail media industry, having been instrumental in building and scaling some of the most successful retail media networks in the market," said James Avery, CEO and Founder of Kevel. "She brings deep expertise in helping retailers monetize their onsite assets, first-party data, and in-store promotional placements aligns perfectly with Kevel's mission to empower businesses to build differentiated, AI-powered retail media networks. Her operational excellence and proven ability to drive exceptional revenue growth will be invaluable as we expand our platform, customer base, and advisory services to help clients run world-class retail media networks."

As COO, Nix will oversee Kevel's day-to-day operations, working to optimize organizational efficiency, scale revenue and go-to-market strategy, and strengthen customer partnerships. Her experience managing full P&L responsibility across Sales, Operations, Account Strategy, Analytics, R&D, and Business Development positions her to drive cross-functional alignment and accelerate Kevel's growth trajectory.

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about helping retailers and brands navigate the complex and ever-changing retail media landscape," said Jaclyn Nix, Chief Operating Officer of Kevel. "Kevel's API-first approach and commitment to giving retailers full control over their first-party data is exactly what the market needs. I'm thrilled to join a company that shares my vision for empowering retailers to build and scale their own differentiated ad platforms. Together, we'll help even more businesses unlock the full potential of retail media."

Nix's appointment reinforces Kevel's commitment to operational excellence as the company continues to power the world's best retail media networks through its AI-enabled Retail Media Cloud platform by:

Expanding the Retail Media Cloud platform , delivering AI-powered ad serving, audience segmentation, and campaign management solutions to retailers across multiple verticals

, delivering AI-powered ad serving, audience segmentation, and campaign management solutions to retailers across multiple verticals Scaling customer success operations to support growing demand from retailers, marketplaces, fintechs, travel brands, and delivery apps worldwide

to support growing demand from retailers, marketplaces, fintechs, travel brands, and delivery apps worldwide Accelerating product innovation , including advancements in AI-driven features like Yield Forecast, Custom Relevancy, and AI Segment Builder

, including advancements in AI-driven features like Yield Forecast, Custom Relevancy, and AI Segment Builder Strengthening partnerships with an expanding roster of customers including Dollar General, PayPal, Lyft, iFood, Edmunds, and El Corte Inglés

About Kevel

Kevel is revolutionizing retail media with its AI-powered, API-first Retail Media Cloud, empowering retailers, marketplaces, and eCommerce platforms to build, level up, and scale custom ad networks while maintaining full control of their first-party data. By offering unparalleled flexibility in ad serving, audience segmentation, and self-serve capabilities, Kevel enables businesses to launch impactful retail media programs in weeks, not years.

Kevel's mission is rooted in the belief that every digital retailer should have the tools to create their own tailored ad platform, comparable to industry leaders like Amazon. Harnessing the power of AI for data-driven decision-making, Kevel has helped leading brands such as Chewy, The Home Depot, Dollar General, Sonae, Lyft, El Corte Ingles, Slickdeals, and others launch impactful retail media networks—fostering innovation and unlocking new revenue opportunities. With Kevel, businesses can differentiate their ad programs, maximize their share of media dollars, and take control of their retail media destiny. Discover the power of customization and performance at www.kevel.com.

