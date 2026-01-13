SoftServe Expands Alliance with Google Cloud Through Dedicated Partner Business Unit

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe , a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced the formation of a dedicated Google Cloud Business Unit (BU) to help accelerate enterprise adoption of AI-driven transformation. Building on its role as a solutions and services provider and a trusted Google Cloud partner since 2017, SoftServe created this BU to scale innovation and deliver measurable outcomes through its proven go-to-market (GTM) strategy, focused on AI, data readiness, application modernization, and integration.

With a dedicated leadership structure, joint GTM execution, built-in enablement and scale, the Google Cloud BU builds on SoftServe’s strategic partnership agreement with Google Cloud to help propel SoftServe’s Intelligent Framework for AI-enabled business transformation, specifically through:

AI Acceleration: Driving high-value client results with agentic AI, from horizontal value drivers to industry-specific assistants delivered through SoftServe’s Gemini Enterprise Accelerator, helps to boost productivity

Driving high-value client results with agentic AI, from horizontal value drivers to industry-specific assistants delivered through SoftServe’s Gemini Enterprise Accelerator, helps to boost productivity Data Acceleration: Focusing on core themes like data platform modernization and AI data readiness helps ensure AI workloads are trained and accurate to specific requirements

Focusing on core themes like data platform modernization and AI data readiness helps ensure AI workloads are trained and accurate to specific requirements Application and API Acceleration: Deploying SoftServe’s Adaptive Modernization Platform (SAMP) to bring new life to aging applications and through leveraging Apigee-driven API modernization and app integration allows enterprise workloads to support agentic AI motions



“This new business unit builds on our partnership with Google Cloud as a strategic step forward as we focus on creating a long-lasting partner network that empowers clients with future-ready infrastructure and greater potential to efficiently solve more complex industry challenges,” said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, SoftServe’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). “This degree of innovation will continually lead to more delivery capabilities and early-access opportunities, such as with our accelerator for Gemini Enterprise, positioning SoftServe as an integral partner for enterprise modernization.”

SoftServe’s expertise in delivering AI-driven transformation is powered by a proven GTM strategy designed specifically for Google Cloud. This strategy bridges the gap between foundational excellence—robust data platforms, modernized applications, and seamless integrations—and the autonomous power of agentic AI to drive measurable business outcomes. These GTM pillars are the foundation for creating the new Google Cloud BU, enabling SoftServe to scale innovation and accelerate success for clients across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail/CPG, energy, and financial services.

SoftServe and Google Cloud share a history of collaboration that has delivered significant results for their mutual clients such as Vodafone, Keller Williams, and Advanced MD, and most recently with a high-fashion retailer where SoftServe enabled a 30% reduction in infrastructure costs and a 5% reduction in assortment costs while driving a 4% increase in sales.

As a launch partner for Gemini Enterprise , SoftServe helped drive early adoption for clients like McGill and Partners , a specialist insurance and reinsurance broker. The launch of McGill and Partners’ ChatMGP enables deep research capabilities and productivity gains such as reducing analysis of complex risk engineering reports from six hours to 10 minutes. Building on this success, SoftServe introduced the Gemini Agentic Launchpad , which supports enterprises in developing custom AI agents designed to accelerate adoption of agentic workloads across their organizations.

Further, SoftServe is one of the few Google Cloud partners operating across the full spectrum of modernization—combining Apigee-driven API strategies, holistic AI solutions, and advanced data capabilities. This partnership has yielded more than hundreds of successful projects delivered to clients, including Fortune 100 companies and startups.

"Driving market impact and transformation is the goal of SoftServe's Google Cloud business," said Scott Krynock, Vice President & General Manager of Google Cloud Partnership at SoftServe. "We're achieving this by dedicating our investments and expertise to data, AI, integration and modernization. This structured focus on Google's AI-optimized platform supercharges the development and delivery of proven solutions that enable our clients to overcome the most pressing industry challenges. Ultimately, clients can trust our approach to not just provide fast and successful results, but to build a foundation for long-term value.”

SoftServe is a Premier level Partner for Google Cloud in the Service engagement model and holds three active specializations, including Generative AI and Machine Learning, and a team of over 500 Google-certified professionals. This expertise powers SoftServe’s GTM strategy for Google Cloud — helping enterprises enhance their business with AI, ready their data, modernize applications, and integrate systems for AI-driven transformation. To learn more about SoftServe's collaboration with Google Cloud, please visit this website .

ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website , blog , LinkedIn , Facebook , and X (Twitter) pages for more information.