SoftServe Launches Agentic Engineering Suite for Reimagined Software Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced its Agentic Engineering Suite, a systematic approach and centralized offering for modernizing and/or designing, developing, testing, and deploying software solutions using Agentic AI. By leveraging SoftServe’s Agentic Engineering Suite, intelligent AI agents can automate every phase of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) from planning to deployment, reducing manual effort by up to 90% while keeping humans in control of strategy and quality.

SoftServe’s Agentic Engineering Suite is comprised of two pillars: modernization and development. With agentic engineering, software is built or modernized by AI agents orchestrated by SoftServe’s open platform or via model context protocol (MCP) to connect preferred tools, while a human team with Intelligence Engineer(s) configure and supervise their outputs.

“We’re turning 10-times the engineering ambition into momentum through new engagement models and a delivery methodology meant to create an environment where people, processes, and AI agents work as one system to build greater software,” said Serge Haziyev, SoftServe’s CTO, Advanced Technologies. “By aligning strategy, execution, and metrics around agentic engineering, we enable clients to transform faster – leading the change as pioneers.”

SoftServe harnesses agentic engineering in cases where autonomous development is possible, most apparent with large backlogs of repetitive tasks, scaled launches of greenfield products or modernized legacy systems, innovation-friendly or lower-regulated domains, and requirements for AI governance.

Beyond supporting end-to-end SDLC automation, human-in-the-loop collaboration, and new AI-enabled engineering roles (Intelligence Engineers), the suite also allows for:

Modular architecture: A composable framework of reusable agents and components linked through an agentic core and shared logic, enabling dynamic chaining, context exchange, and rapid configuration of automation scenarios across the SDLC.

A composable framework of reusable agents and components linked through an agentic core and shared logic, enabling dynamic chaining, context exchange, and rapid configuration of automation scenarios across the SDLC. Technological specificity: The choice between agents operating standalone, building on open-source frameworks, or integrating through MCP with preferred cloud-specific tools, made easier through our strategic partnerships such as with NVIDIA, AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

The choice between agents operating standalone, building on open-source frameworks, or integrating through MCP with preferred cloud-specific tools, made easier through our strategic partnerships such as with NVIDIA, AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Adaptive deployment: The flexibility to let enterprises deploy AI agents within existing infrastructure and run as Command Line Interface (CLI) processes or API calls across cloud, on-prem, or hybrid setups, to scale effortlessly.



There are a growing number of agents that power SoftServe’s Agentic Engineering Suite, including the QA Agent, BA Agent, Code Generation Agent, Code Conversion Agent, Architect Agent, Maintenance Agent, and the CI/CD Agent. Their capabilities range from quality assurance testing to gathering and documentation; technical specification translations; legacy code interpretations between programming languages and frameworks; insight transformations from complex repositories and documents; detection and diagnostic capabilities; and the autonomous orchestration of build to release pipeline, respectively.

To learn more about SoftServe's Agentic Engineering Suite, please visit this website.



