Standard Process Launches Cultivate, a New Practitioner Symposium Advancing Whole-Food Nutrition and Healthy Aging

PALMYRA, Wis., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Process®, a leader in whole food-based nutritional solutions, today announced Cultivate: A Standard Process Educational Experience, a new two-day practitioner symposium designed to advance clinical excellence in nutrition, healthy aging, and integrative care. Registration for the symposia is now open, which will take place in both the Seattle Area from March 12–14, 2026, and Boston Area from April 30–May 2, 2026.

Attendees have the opportunity to earn up to 12 continuing education (CE) credits while engaging in immersive learning, interactive expert panel discussions, and connecting with the practitioner community on the latest innovations in nutrition and clinical care.

Developed specifically for chiropractors, naturopathic physicians, acupuncturists, functional medicine practitioners, nutrition professionals, and other integrative providers, Cultivate brings together respected clinical educators to explore the landscape of age-related health dysfunction and care delivery strategies that support patients seeking lifelong vitality. Hear from subject-matter experts on key topics including nutrient repletion, sleep and cognition, polypharmacy considerations, neuroprotection, immunosenescence, inflammation, and cardiometabolic health.

In today’s healthcare landscape, where healthspan has become a priority for practitioners and patients alike in pursuit of true longevity – Standard Process is delivering the actionable insights and tools needed to turn promise into practice for patients nationwide.

Keynotes and Faculty from Nutritional Experts

Glean invaluable, actionable insights from two compelling keynote speakers: Deanna Minich, MS, PhD, CNS, IFMCP in Seattle and Dave Hogsed, DOM, AP in Boston. They join a multidisciplinary faculty of clinicians and educators that will guide sessions diving deeper into nutrition science, clinical protocols, and strategies rooted in whole-food nutritional support.

Expand Clinical Skills and Connect with Community

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in two robust days of educational presentations, interactive workshops, and peer-to-peer engagement designed to support practical implementation in daily practice.

Experience the exhibition hall to further engage with product education, the newest innovations and clinical research-driven insights, and practice resources all curated to support clinicians in enhancing and expanding the valuable care they offer to patients.

"Cultivate embodies our commitment to providing the most clinically relevant, evidence-based education for holistic and integrative healthcare practitioners," said Jason Bosley-Smith, MS, LDN, CNS, FDN, Director of Education at Standard Process. "The symposia are designed to be immersive — fostering community and connection among attendees while providing the latest strategies to support healthy aging and mitigate age-related dysfunction in patients through whole food nutrition. We also recognize the value and need for providers to maintain their professional credentials, so the sessions are accredited offering up to 12 CE credits. Ultimately, attendees will walk away inspired and empowered with new ways to bring healing into the world."

Why Cultivate, and Why Now

As integrative medicine continues to gain momentum alongside conventional care, and as healthspan redefines the longevity movement, immersive education in naturopathic and functional medicine is more important, and valuable, than ever. Cultivate delivers expert-led guidance and interventional strategies that equip clinicians with the practical approaches that empower their patients and elevate their practice.

As more practitioners are trained in whole-food nutrition, functional medicine and integrative approaches, curated education can support a shift in preventative healthcare to encompass more impactful nutrition, lifestyle and holistic protocols. As a leading innovator in whole food supplementation, these events underscore Standard Process’ commitment to creating a healthier world through the advancement of whole food nutrition.

With early-bird pricing available for a limited time, practitioners can register to attend and explore more event details at: www.standardprocess.com/cultivate

ABOUT STANDARD PROCESS®

Standard Process has been a leader and innovator in whole food-based supplements since 1929. Now entering our fourth generation of family leadership, we are committed to clinical science that changes lives. We’re advancing the whole food health advantage with our Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; protecting vital nutrients with our elevated manufacturing techniques at our Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; and cultivating nutrient-dense crops at our Certified Organic Farm. We currently offer more than 300 high-quality supplements that are designed to support optimal wellness for the entire family — even pets. For more information about Standard Process and to ﬁnd a health care professional who recommends Standard Process products, visit standardprocess.com.

