Standard Process Launches GI Soothing Supplement for Dogs and Cats

New probiotic, postbiotic, and botanical formula provides comprehensive gastrointestinal support during periods of digestive upset or distress

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PALMYRA, Wis., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Process®, a leader in whole food-based nutritional solutions, today announced GI Soothing, the newest addition to its Standard Process Veterinary line of human-quality supplements. Now available for preorder, GI Soothing combines a unique blend of probiotic (Saccharomyces boulardii), postbiotic (L. fermentum, L. delbrueckii), and soothing botanicals (Marshmallow root, organic slippery elm bark, and okra) to support digestive comfort, healthy bowel function, and gastrointestinal balance. Key ingredients also include beet, Swiss chard, and oats grown on Standard Process’ 850+ acre certified organic farm.

Digestive upset has been cited as one of the most common reasons pets need veterinary care. A 2025 review of over 1 million pets found that diarrhea and upset stomach were the most common health issues among cats and the second most common among dogs. GI Soothing’s whole food-based formula provides natural gastrointestinal support for cats and dogs experiencing:

Occasional gastrointestinal discomfort

Occasional diarrhea or sensitive stomach

Nervous gut associated with temporary stress or stress-inducing events

Increased demands on the enteric and immune systems

“I’ve been impressed to see that animals at our practice have been happy to take the supplement, even in the face of GI upset, which is very important from a practicality standpoint,” said Nicole Sheehan, DVM, CVA, CVFT, CVCH. “Our animals seemed to improve within 1-2 days, giving us an effective, comprehensive solution for such common cases that can benefit from veterinarian support.”

A Dual-Blend Approach to Gastrointestinal Support

GI Soothing features two complementary ingredient blends designed to support several aspects of gastrointestinal health:

A Biotic Blend featuring the probiotic Saccharomyces boulardii and postbiotic Lactobacillus fermentate from L. fermentum and L. delbrueckii. Each serving contains more than 1 billion CFU of S. boulardii at the time of manufacture. Together, these ingredients help support intestinal barrier function, microbial balance, stool quality, microbial diversity, and healthy immune signaling.

featuring the probiotic Saccharomyces boulardii and postbiotic Lactobacillus fermentate from L. fermentum and L. delbrueckii. Each serving contains more than 1 billion CFU of S. boulardii at the time of manufacture. Together, these ingredients help support intestinal barrier function, microbial balance, stool quality, microbial diversity, and healthy immune signaling. A Mucilage Blend of marshmallow root, organic slippery elm bark, and okra. These plant-derived ingredients provide viscous polysaccharides that swell when combined with water, creating a soothing gel that supports the gastrointestinal lining and promotes digestive comfort during periods of occasional irritation or instability.

Unlike formulas that rely exclusively on live microorganisms, GI Soothing includes both a probiotic and postbiotic fermentation metabolites, providing complementary support without depending solely on live microbial colonization.

GI Soothing can be used in dogs or cats of all ages. In field studies to date, puppies, which frequently experience such GI issues, have responded well to the formula.

“Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea are common issues seen in companion animals. As pets explore their environments, they encounter a wide range of factors that can contribute to temporary digestive distress,” said Katrina Verdeur, Pet Product Development Manager at Standard Process. “GI Soothing is formulated to support pets during such events and is intended to give veterinarians an evidence-informed, integrative option for supporting patients experiencing occasional stomach and intestinal discomfort.”

Where To Find GI Soothing?

Veterinary Professionals: If interested in recommending this product to patients, please visit https://www.standardprocess.com/apply

Pet Parents: To connect with a veterinarian recommending Standard Process, please visit https://www.standardprocess.com/where-to-buy

About Standard Process®

Founded in 1929 by Dr. Royal Lee, Standard Process® has spent nearly a century advancing whole food nutrition and supporting healthcare practitioners. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, we believe health begins with the integrity of the food we grow. On our 850+ acre certified organic farm, we use organic and regenerative farming practices to grow up to 75% of the raw plant material used in our supplements. Through clinical research, product innovation, and practitioner education at the Standard Process Nutrition Innovation Center, we continue to advance the science of whole food nutrition. The future of nutrition is here™.

Built on the same whole food nutrition philosophy as Standard Process®, Standard Process Veterinary develops whole food-based nutritional supplements that support healthy system function in companion animals. We help veterinarians deliver personalized nutritional support that promotes long-term health and quality of life for the pets entrusted to their care.

Standard Process Contacts:

Tim Shaw, Senior Brand Manager

tshaw@standardprocess.com

Rebecca Dombrowski, Associate Brand Manager

rdombrowski@standardprocess.com

Media Contact:

Laura Bastardi, MWW Health

Standardprocess@MWW.com