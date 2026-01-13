Growth in Demand for Manufacturing Drives Record Surety Bond Guarantees in FY25

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that its Surety Bond Guarantee (SBG) Program delivered record results in fiscal year (FY) 2025 with $10.6 billion in guarantees, marking the strongest year in the program’s history. In FY25, the program supported more than 2,200 small businesses – especially those within the construction, contracting, manufacturing, and fabricating sectors.

“In addition to surpassing the $100 billion mark in 2025 for small business lending and SBIC investment, the Trump SBA guaranteed a record $10.6 billion through our Surety Bond Guarantee Program to support small manufacturers, contractors, and other job creators across our industrial base,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “With historic backing from the SBA, this Administration is empowering small businesses as they meet new demands for hiring, growth, and investment made possible by the America First economic agenda.”

Through its Surety Bond Guarantee Program, the SBA provides a guarantee on surety bonds for certain surety companies, which allows the companies to offer surety bonds to small businesses that might not meet the criteria for other sureties. Surety bonds help small businesses compete for and win public and private contracts by providing the customer with a guarantee that the work will be completed.

The results underscore the agency’s broad success in expanding access to capital, strengthening domestic manufacturing, and helping small businesses reduce their regulatory burdens. Last year, the agency approved record lending through its 7(a) and 504 loan programs, totaling $45 billion to more than 85,000 small businesses. Combined with capital deployed through the SBIC and SBIR programs, the agency supported over $100 billion in capital in FY25.

Surety Bond Guarantee Program Record Performance Highlights:

$10.6 billion in total contract value supported through guaranteed bid and final bonds, surpassing last year's record by 15%.

More than 2,200 small businesses assisted, the highest number in the past decade.

$3.4 billion in contracts generated for small businesses, exceeding the previous annual record by 19%.

75 bonds guaranteed for manufacturers and fabricators, a 36% increase over FY2024.



For questions regarding the Surety Bond Guarantee Program, please visit sba.gov/surety-bonds or contact suretybonds@sba.gov.

About the Surety Guarantee Bond Program



The mission of the SBA’s Office of Surety Guarantees (OSG) is to provide and manage surety bond guarantees for qualified small and emerging businesses in direct partnership with surety companies and their agents. The SBA helps small businesses by guaranteeing bid, performance, payment, and maintenance bonds issued by participating surety companies for contracts and subcontracts up to $9 million. The SBA can guarantee bonds for federal contracts up to $14 million if a federal contracting officer certifies that SBA’s guarantee is necessary for the small business to obtain bonding. The SBA also offers a simplified bond guarantee application under its QuickApp, accommodating contracts up to $500,000 with minimal paperwork and approvals in about one day.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration





The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.