Yuki Launches a 14-Day Free Trial That Runs Full Snowflake Optimization in Production

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuki today announced the availability of its new 14-day free trial, giving Snowflake teams a way to evaluate real cost and performance optimization on actual production workloads, without rewrites, re-architecture, or lock-in.

Most “free trials” in data cost optimization never touch production. They offer dashboards, simulations, and projected savings, then ask teams to do the hard part later. Yuki’s trial flips the model: it runs the full platform in your live Snowflake environment so teams can measure real outcomes, not estimates.

“This is a huge moment for Yuki. For the first time, teams can run the full platform in their own Snowflake environment and see real savings. We obsessed over making onboarding simple so customers can get to evidence quickly, not spend two weeks setting things up,” said Amit Yahalom, Product Manager at Yuki .

Why most optimization trials stall

Evaluating optimization platforms often becomes a project before it delivers value. Teams are asked to deploy new components, adjust warehouse configurations, rewrite queries, or coordinate approvals across platform, security, and data teams. In many cases, the trial window is half over before optimization even begins.

Yuki removes the upfront friction. The trial is designed to run the product as it actually behaves in production, from day one.

What’s included in the free trial

The free trial includes the complete Yuki platform, not a reduced version. During the 14-day period, customers receive:

Real-time cost and performance optimization running on production workloads



running on production workloads Complete cost and performance analysis across Snowflake usage



across Snowflake usage System-generated insights to explain impact and opportunities



to explain impact and opportunities Unlimited optimization scope , with no limits on warehouses or features



, with no limits on warehouses or features Fully managed deployment, designed for fast onboarding



There are no artificial feature caps designed to force an upgrade.





Metadata-only by design, production-safe from day one

A key reason Yuki can run a full production trial safely is its metadata-only architecture. Yuki does not read customer data, store query text, or modify tables, schemas, or pipelines. Instead, it analyzes Snowflake system metadata such as execution patterns, warehouse utilization, and performance characteristics.

This reduces security and compliance friction while allowing Yuki to operate exactly as it would in a long-term deployment.

Zero engineering effort, easy to stop

Starting the trial does not require SQL rewrites, application changes, or warehouse reconfiguration. Yuki operates at the platform layer and optimizes execution transparently, without disrupting how teams work.

Stopping is immediate and reversible. If a customer chooses not to continue, they can return to their original behavior with no cleanup and no residual impact.

Availability

The Yuki free trial is available now for Snowflake customers. To start a free 14-day trial, visit https://yukidata.com/free-trial/

About Yuki

Yuki is a real-time optimization platform for Snowflake that automatically improves cost and performance by optimizing execution based on system behavior. Yuki is metadata-only by design and built for enterprise-grade governance, security, and predictable cost control. https://yukidata.com/

Media Contact

perry@yukidata.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e90ac37-a4f2-4a95-8398-c7f1624ccefb