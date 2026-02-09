Yuki Joins AWS ISV Accelerate (ISVA) Program to Bring Real-Time Data Cost Control to AI Workloads on Snowflake

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuki, the real-time orchestration platform for cloud data warehouses, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ISV Accelerate (ISVA) Program, a global co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS and sell through AWS Marketplace.

As organizations deploy GenAI and LLM applications, they need to manage variable data workloads, with pipelines for embeddings, retrieval, evaluation, and agent-driven analytics layered on top of existing BI and ETL. Yuki enhances their ability to manage performance for these workloads while forecasting spend.

Yuki acts as the orchestration layer for Snowflake and BigQuery compute. It continuously interprets workload signals and automatically routes queries, right-sizes resources, and consolidates capacity in real time, reducing operational drag without trading off performance.





Last year, customers saved 42% on average, with onboarding in under an hour. As AI workloads increasingly span multiple data platforms, Yuki plans to expand support to additional environments, including Databricks, later this year.

The ISVA Program provides co-sell support and benefits that help AWS sellers engage with participating partners to drive joint customer outcomes, including collaboration with AWS field sellers globally.

“Most teams don’t have a tooling problem, they have a control problem,” said Perry Tapiero, Head of Marketing and GTM at Yuki. “AI-era data stacks make compute spiky and harder to govern, especially as pipelines multiply across teams. Yuki automatically routes workloads and right-sizes Snowflake and BigQuery in real time to improve performance and make spend predictable. ISVA helps us scale that value with AWS sellers and deliver faster outcomes for joint customers.”

Yuki is available in AWS Marketplace, enabling customers to procure through existing AWS agreements and streamline deployment. To learn more, visit Yuki in AWS Marketplace.

About Yuki

Yuki is a control platform for cloud data warehouses. Yuki automatically routes workloads and right-sizes compute across Snowflake and Google BigQuery to improve performance and make spend predictable. Yuki deploys privately in your environment with enterprise-grade governance and controls.

