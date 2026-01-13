LVT Ranked No. 1 Innovative Leader in 2025 Frost Radar™ for Mobile Surveillance

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader of rapidly deployable security solutions, has been named a leader in the 2025 Frost Radar™, Mobile Surveillance , which analyzes vendors providing rapidly deployable security systems. LVT ranked No. 1 for innovation among the 15 companies analyzed.

“Frost & Sullivan’s competitive analysis validates LVT’s position as a leading mobile security provider with our custom-built solution that has evolved for more than 20 years,” said Chris Beckstead, President of LVT. “We are trailblazers in the industry for introducing mobile security that requires no external power or internet access. Our proprietary AI models and comprehensive features position us to continually redefine what’s possible in security, empowering our customers to establish an effective intelligent site management ecosystem.”

The report reinforces that organizations are seeking reliable, rapidly deployable solutions for dynamic risk environments. Demand for such solutions is rising across construction, energy, retail, and public safety spaces where theft and violence are growing concerns. LVT’s customizable mobile security units address the unique security needs of diverse environments, including the ability to identify abnormal behavior, detect intruders in pitch-black conditions, issue automatic AI-generated audio deterrents, illuminate spaces with a floodlight, and quickly search video footage to review incidents.

Frost & Sullivan shared the following highlights around LVT’s innovation and growth:

“An especially notable feature is the AI-powered talk down, which has the ability to make an audio deterrence message based on visual features, such as clothing, objects, and situational context that the camera captured, without human involvement.”

“Additional AI capabilities include dynamic pan/tilt spotlights that automatically direct attention to areas of interest, forensic video search using simple keywords, and intelligent detection features that identify suspicious behavior. The tools allow for faster incident analysis and support proactive threat prevention.”

“LVT’s growth trajectory has been powered by its success in the commercial sector, where it has become a trusted security partner for some of the largest retailers and industrial operators in North America.”



LVT was also recognized for its integrations with other security solutions and real-time crime centers, including Axon Fusus . LVT’s product ecosystem, which includes mobile and wall-mounted video security solutions, provides optimal visibility in any environment while connecting with other detection and alert systems. LVT is designed for intelligent site management, enabling security teams to significantly augment their coverage, deter incidents, reduce overall risk, and respond confidently to the most pressing situations when they matter.

Access the full report to learn more about why LVT is a leading security solution provider.

About LVT

LiveView Technologies, Inc. (LVT) delivers safety, security, and active intelligence for the physical world, making sites intelligent by collecting, interpreting, and acting on real-time information. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, LVT’s enterprise SaaS and HaaS solutions are used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, police, municipalities, and more. LVT products are proudly made in the USA with domestic and foreign parts. For more information, visit www.lvt.com.