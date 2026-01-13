Tower Bridge Advisors Goes Live on Ridgeline to Support Scalable, High-Touch Wealth Management

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgeline, the cloud platform purpose-built for investment management firms, today announced that Tower Bridge Advisors, a Philadelphia-area wealth management advisor serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and select institutions, is the most recent firm live on the Ridgeline platform.

This successful go-live underscores the Ridgeline platform’s ability to address the complex operational challenges facing sophisticated wealth managers, helping them say yes to growth by delivering tax-sensitive workflows and trading alongside support for multi-custodial operations, complex fee structures, and high-touch, client-centric service models—without adding operational overhead.

The platform also enables comprehensive household- and advisor-level reporting, including flexible statement packages and tailored distribution to clients, advisors, and other interested parties. These capabilities support Tower Bridge’s commitment to clear communication and transparency while providing consolidated views across households and relationships.

Tower Bridge Advisors selected Ridgeline as part of a long-term technology modernization initiative, migrating from a legacy portfolio accounting and trading system. As an independent, fiduciary-led firm focused on customized portfolios and long-term client relationships, Tower Bridge sought a unified, cloud-native platform that could streamline operations while reinforcing transparency and service quality across the organization.

“We approached this transition with a great deal of diligence,” said Jeffrey Kachel, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Tower Bridge Advisors. “Ridgeline demonstrated that they could support the full complexity of our business — including multi-custodial trading, intricate billing, and highly customized reporting — on a single platform.”

Tower Bridge offers its clients flexibility by working across multiple custodial relationships, which introduces distinct data, trading, and reconciliation requirements. Ridgeline seamlessly removes the complexity of these demands through its integration framework and configurable data flows, while delivering greater control and accuracy alongside highly automated reconciliation.

By unifying CRM, portfolio data, billing, and reporting on a single platform, Tower Bridge strengthens its ability to deliver a high-touch client experience built around customized portfolios, frequent communication, and responsive service. At the same time, the firm reduces manual workflows and system reconciliation, allowing teams to operate more efficiently without sacrificing personalization.

Today, Tower Bridge operates on Ridgeline across portfolio accounting, trading, compliance, reconciliation, revenue management, CRM and client management, reporting, client portal functionality, and AI-enabled workflows, all built on a single, integrated data model.

“We now operate from a single source of truth for portfolios, performance, billing, and client communications,” said Kachel. “That foundation allows our team to focus more on our clients and less on managing systems.”

“Tower Bridge Advisors embodies what the next generation of investment firms should look like; transparent, highly customized, and deeply client-centric,” said Dave Blair, CEO of Ridgeline. “They’re exactly the kind of firm we built Ridgeline for, and we’re proud to support their high-touch model with a platform designed to allow them to scale without sacrificing service.”

About Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors, with $1.5 billion in assets under management, is a Philadelphia-based registered investment advisor providing private wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and select institutions. The firm builds customized equity and balanced portfolios and emphasizes long-term, research-driven investing, fiduciary alignment, and highly personalized client service.

For more information, visit www.towerbridgeadvisors.com .

About Ridgeline

Ridgeline is the first front-to-back system of record for investment managers. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Dave Duffield (co-founder of both PeopleSoft and Workday), the company was created to modernize an industry held back by outdated, disconnected technology. Powered by a single, real-time data set and embedded AI, Ridgeline helps firms automate complexity, accelerate collaboration, and deliver tailored client experiences at scale, without added headcount or risk. Ridgeline is headquartered in Lake Tahoe, with offices in New York, Reno, and the Bay Area, and is recognized by Fast Company as a “Best Workplace for Innovators,” by Frost & Sullivan as a “Technology Innovation Leader,” and by The Software Report as a “Top 100 Software Company.”

For more information, visit www.ridgelineapps.com .

Media contact: Lauren Lund, VP Marketing, lauren.lund@ridgelineapps.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d728266-e615-4b6d-83e6-665724dc6fa2