Ridgeline Surpasses $650B in Committed AUM as Investment Managers Embrace the AI-Native Platform

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. and DUBLIN, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgeline, the first front-to-back system of record for investment management, today announced a series of milestones that highlight the rapid growth of its AI-embedded platform and intelligent operating model.

Growing Roster of Leading Asset and Wealth Managers

Ridgeline has surpassed $650 billion in assets committed to the platform and actively processes billions in live trades each month across portfolio management and trading workflows. The increase in platform AUM and trading velocity reflects the wave of premier asset and wealth managers that have made the move to Ridgeline from legacy technologies in the past three years.

“The firms pulling ahead are doing more with the same teams,” said Dave Blair, CEO of Ridgeline. “They’re consolidating onto a single, modern platform where AI is embedded, not bolted on, so they can manage complexity, reduce operational risk, and grow without expanding overhead.”

Notable recent customer go-lives include:

Driehaus Capital Management , a $27B Chicago-based firm managing active investment strategies on behalf of institutional investors.

, a $27B Chicago-based firm managing active investment strategies on behalf of institutional investors. Winslow Capital Management , a $30B growth equity manager in Minneapolis operating across public and private markets.

, a $30B growth equity manager in Minneapolis operating across public and private markets. Yacktman Asset Management , a $13B hybrid firm based in Austin.

, a $13B hybrid firm based in Austin. Tower Bridge Advisors, a Philadelphia-area RIA serving high-net-worth individuals.

These firms join a community of leading investment managers consolidating portfolio management, trading, CRM, accounting, billing, reporting, and compliance on Ridgeline’s real-time platform — replacing an average of 9 disconnected systems in the process. Firms are drawn to Ridgeline’s unified data model, SOC2 Type II-certified security protocols, and responsible approach to AI.

Category-defining AI Innovation

Since launching artificial intelligence capabilities on the platform over two years ago, Ridgeline has established itself as the clear industry leader in AI innovation.

In response to customers’ desire for uniform access to its groundbreaking, actionable AI tools, Ridgeline has increased its default platform offering to provide all Ridgeline customers with:

Intelligent agents that execute workflow-driven tasks across onboarding, reconciliation, post-trade processing, and reporting, with human oversight built in

The Ridgeline Assistant, which enables natural language interaction directly within live operational workflows

Fully managed reconciliation through the Intelligent Outcomes model, combining cloud-native software, agentic automation, and domain experts to deliver results

Enterprise-grade safeguards through Ridgeline’s Responsible AI framework, grounded in transparency, auditability, and data security

Ridgeline’s AI tools are accelerating customer operations and allowing them to shift human capital to higher‑value activities. Reflecting this momentum, the company recently transitioned its corporate domain to Ridgeline.ai, underscoring AI’s central role in both its long-term strategy and customers’ success.

“We realized AI isn’t our expertise — we’re an investment management company,” said Adam Oreglia, Director of IT & Operations Specialist at Saratoga Research and Investment Management. “We’re very fortunate to partner with Ridgeline because they are our AI strategy. They're doing this securely and in a way we can trust.”

International Expansion

Ridgeline is expanding operations to Europe to support the increasing complexity and global nature of its customer community. The Dublin office allows the company to provide follow-the-sun support coverage and serve as a base for future international growth. The location complements an operational footprint that includes the company’s Lake Tahoe headquarters as well as offices in Reno, New York, and the Bay Area.

About Ridgeline

Ridgeline is the first front-to-back system of record for investment managers. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Dave Duffield (co‑founder of both PeopleSoft and Workday), the company was created to modernize an industry held back by outdated, disconnected technology. Powered by a single, real-time data set and embedded AI, Ridgeline helps firms automate complexity, accelerate collaboration, and deliver tailored client experiences at scale, without added headcount or risk.

Ridgeline is headquartered in the Lake Tahoe area, with offices in New York, Reno, the Bay Area, and Dublin, Ireland, and is recognized by Forbes as a “Best Startup Employer,” by Frost & Sullivan as a “Technology Innovation Leader,” and by The Software Report as a “Top 100 Software Company.” For more information, visit ridgeline.ai .

