Focus Financial Partners Selects VRGL to Help Standardize and Scale the Prospect and Client Engagement Process

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VRGL, a growth solution for wealth management firms, today announced a strategic relationship with Focus Financial Partners (“Focus”), an interdependent partnership of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms.

Through this relationship, VRGL is available to Focus firms and has already been deployed across two of Focus’ business units, Focus Partners Wealth and Focus Partners Advisor Solutions (FPAS), a turnkey asset management platform and strategic partner to independent advisory firms. The solution now supports advisors and support staff across these business units, providing them with an enterprise-grade framework designed to further standardize and scale how they engage prospects, analyze portfolios, and deliver proposals.

VRGL helps advisors collect and organize client portfolio data, conduct deep comparative analyses across accounts, and prepare clear, visually engaging proposals. VRGL also integrates into firms’ risk tolerance assessment processes, helping advisors align client and prospect portfolios with the appropriate investment strategies.

To support these workflows, VRGL’s enterprise capabilities provide the firm-level structure designed to bring further consistency to how proposals are produced. This includes approved investment strategies, a custom security master, and tailored analytics and visualizations that reinforce a unified and efficient process across the firm.

“Focus is committed to equipping advisors with the solutions they need to consistently deliver a premium experience when interacting with prospective clients,” said Aaron Grey, Chief Experience Officer at Focus Partners Wealth. “We are confident that VRGL will give advisors a more efficient and compelling way to prepare for prospect and client meetings.”

“We are proud to support Focus Financial Partners and help its firms implement a unified growth framework,” said Kyle Zasky, CEO of VRGL. “VRGL was built to combine advisor-facing productivity with enterprise-grade oversight, helping organizations like Focus deliver faster and more consistent new business outcomes.”

Proven Adoption Across Leading Wealth Management Enterprises

Focus joins a growing roster of leading firms leveraging VRGL’s platform to power scalable client acquisition. Other clients include Steward Partners, Prospera Financial Services and Sequoia Financial Group, among others—each using VRGL to unify data and deliverables in support of firmwide growth.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus is an interdependent partnership of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms, rooted in a client-first approach and powered by the collective energy and capabilities of its many advisors and professionals. The Focus partnership includes firms operated under the Focus Partners brand that reflect the company’s key business units. Through a blend of innovative solutions, strong capital backing, and deep business expertise, Focus empowers its firms to achieve their business objectives by helping them better serve their clients and advisors. Discover more about how Focus is evolving the wealth and business management landscape by visiting www.focusfinancialpartners.com or by following the company on LinkedIn.

About VRGL

VRGL is a growth platform that supports the way advisors work—saving teams time while helping wealth management firms accelerate client acquisition and streamline client engagement.

The platform brings together data extraction, analytics, and client-facing deliverables within a unified workflow designed to scale across firms of all sizes. VRGL connects advisor execution with firmwide governance, enabling consistent, compliant outcomes without sacrificing flexibility or client experience.

Learn more at www.vrglwealth.com.