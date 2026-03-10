VRGL Evolves Beyond Proposal Software into a Unified Growth Platform for Wealth Management Firms

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VRGL, the technology company modernizing the work behind advice, today announced the expansion of its platform architecture, evolving beyond proposal software into unified growth infrastructure for wealth management firms.

The platform is designed around a simple principle: firms grow by acquiring new clients, engaging them meaningfully, and retaining them through consistent execution. VRGL now unifies those workflows within a single configurable system built to scale.

“VRGL has grown far beyond a single workflow,” said Kyle Zasky, Chief Executive Officer of VRGL. “Our clients use VRGL to win new business, strengthen client relationships, and execute consistently across their firms. This evolution formalizes what they’ve already been doing — using VRGL as the infrastructure behind sustainable growth.”

Many firms rely on disconnected point solutions that address isolated workflows without creating alignment across the client lifecycle. VRGL’s expanded platform connects acquisition, engagement, and retention within a unified architecture — supporting independent advisors seeking simplicity and enterprise organizations requiring oversight, control, and governance.

The platform is organized into three layers — VRGL Core, Advanced Capabilities, and Optional Modules — forming a cohesive system designed to power growth at every stage of the client relationship.

VRGL Core serves as the acquisition engine of the platform. It enables firms to move from raw client statements to structured data through automated statement extraction, portfolio analytics, and integrated risk tolerance questionnaires. Advisors can then generate client-ready, fully white-labeled proposals and reports supported by tax transition optimization, model libraries, and account transition tools. The result is a differentiated, data-driven deliverable that helps advisors clearly articulate their value and win new business.

Advanced Capabilities, embedded within VRGL Core, allow firms to configure workflows to match their operating model, brand standards, and governance structure. Custom security masters, investment classification frameworks, flexible reporting structures, and presentation controls ensure consistent execution across advisors while preserving flexibility in how advice is delivered.

Optional Modules expand the platform beyond acquisition into ongoing engagement and retention workflows. Firms can deploy standalone statement extraction, customizable risk tolerance tools, ongoing monitoring workflows, and automated client engagement tools — including recurring newsletters and reporting outputs — reinforcing advisor value between meetings. Across every module, VRGL outputs and client-ready deliverables remain central, equipping advisors with tangible materials that help tell their story and deepen relationships over time.

“VRGL takes its name from Virgil, the Roman poet who guides Dante through uncertainty in The Divine Comedy — a fitting symbol for bringing clarity to complex decisions,” Zasky said. “That idea of guidance is central to our mission. We believe better preparation leads to better outcomes. When advisors are equipped with clear insights and consistent deliverables, they communicate their value more effectively — and stronger communication drives organic growth.”

VRGL’s expanded platform architecture is showcased on the company’s newly redesigned website, where firms can explore how VRGL supports growth from acquisition through retention. Visit www.vrglwealth.com to learn more.

About VRGL

VRGL is the Growth Platform for Wealth Management Firms. The platform helps firms standardize how advice is prepared, analyzed, and presented — transforming raw client data into objective insights and client-ready deliverables that help advisors win and retain clients. Designed for independent advisors and enterprise wealth organizations alike, VRGL aligns acquisition, engagement, and retention through configurable infrastructure that scales with the firm. Inspired by Virgil, the Roman poet who guides Dante through uncertainty in The Divine Comedy, VRGL brings clarity and consistency to the work behind advice. Learn more at www.vrglwealth.com.