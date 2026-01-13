Sink your Teeth into More Flavor, More Beef and More Value with Portillo's BIG Burger Bundle

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the new year in full swing, Portillo’s is inviting guests to indulge in char-broiled, beefy goodness with its value-packed BIG Burger Bundle.





Starting today, guests can sink their teeth into the BIG Burger Bundle at participating Portillo’s restaurants across the country *. Featuring a 1/3-pound, char-broiled cheeseburger, small hot and crispy crinkle cut French fries, and small fountain drink for just $9.99, the BIG Burger Bundle is bold, beefy and only available for a limited time.

“While many guests know Portillo’s for our legendary Italian Beef sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dogs, there's an unsung hero on the menu that deserves its moment in the spotlight – the protein-packed char-broiled Portillo’s Cheeseburger,” said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer for Portillo’s. “This isn't your average burger. It’s craveable and abundant, packing 33% more per bite than a typical quarter-pound burger.”

For more information, to find your nearest restaurant or place an order for delivery or takeout directly from Portillo’s, please visit Portillos.com.

*Available only at participating locations.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.

Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.

