New PressReader Report Predicts 2026 to be the Year of “Intentional Media”





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PressReader, the world’s leading digital platform for newspapers, magazines and books, has released a new report predicting 2026’s major digital news publishing trends.

As the name suggests, The Year of Intentional Media report predicts a growing shift away from attention-chasing, click-driven headlines. Instead, it envisions calmer, trust-building experiences that inform and add value to readers’ everyday lives.

The report explores three predictions. They cover topics ranging from the content readers will increasingly seek (and how traditional news outlets can stay relevant) to publishers’ evolving strategies for utilizing AI to deliver the stories readers want, when and how they want to consume them.

With millions of readers in hundreds of countries, including individual subscribers and users in sponsored reading zones — such as libraries, hotels and other organizations in travel, leisure and healthcare — and with deep partnerships with publishers worldwide, PressReader offers a unique perspective on how digital publishing and consumption habits are evolving.

The predictions in the report are based on:

Global PressReader usage and consumption data from 2025, including: 3.34 billion total article opens Millions of unique users Readers from 139 countries reading in 64 languages across 8,400 titles

Conversations with publishers such as Dow Jones, Vox, Le Monde, Are Media and WEHCO Media on PressReader’s podcast, PressPectives

PressReader’s presentations at, and learnings from, global events hosted by European Business Media and FIPP, among others

Interviews with PressReader's executive leadership team

External research from sources like Reuters Institute, Gartner, Deloitte, Pew Research Center and Ofcom

“Readers are jaded by overwhelming, click-driven news cycles,” said Ruairí Doyle, CEO of PressReader. “We care deeply about preserving the importance of high-quality information and thinking and believe the publishing world will embrace these principles in 2026, while delivering experiences that fit naturally into readers’ lives, to provide real value and build trust.”

Besides predicting what publishers will do more and less of in 2026, the Year of Intentional Media report outlines what readers can expect and how PressReader is evolving to stay ahead of these trends. It’s designed for publishers, media professionals and curious minds who want to understand how journalism can adapt to real-world consumption habits, and what that means for creating trusted, high-value experiences in the year ahead.

The full report is available on the PressReader website here: https://about.pressreader.com/2026-year-of-intentional-media/

About PressReader

PressReader delivers the world’s best journalism, storytelling and entertainment in an engaging digital reading experience.

Since 1999, the company has pioneered digital content curation and distribution. Today, PressReader partners with more than 1,500 of the world’s top publishers to provide over 8,400 newspapers and magazines from 120 countries in more than 60 languages. The platform also includes a collection of over 140,000 eBooks and a selection of puzzles and games. Through partnerships with more than 12,000 organizations worldwide, including libraries, hotels, airlines, cruise ships and healthcare facilities, PressReader helps people discover quality information and engaging content, wherever they are. Individual subscriptions are also available, giving readers unlimited access from anywhere.

PressReader also supports publishers through Branded Editions, a white-label solution that enables them to build their own digital publications and deliver content in interactive ways. To learn more, visit: https://about.pressreader.com/

Media Contact:

Garry Astle

Senior Content Strategy Manager - PressReader

garrya@pressreader.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0dd82ce-16ab-4239-af7a-a60efbcffce2